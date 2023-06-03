watchOS 10: Apple Watch Ultra should receive renewed apps, iOS widgets and more news

Reports have already said that the Apple Watch Ultra should receive big news with watchOS 10 and now Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman is reinforcing this possibility. The professional listed the three main changes that should appear in the system dedicated to the most resistant watch ever released by Apple.

Gurman says watchOS 10 should bring UI-enhanced apps to the Apple Watch Ultra’s larger screen, making it easier to access and use features with the watch. This could also indicate that Apple may release more watches with larger screens with watchOS 10.

Another novelty pointed out by the journalist is the return of widgets, which should work similarly to what we see on iOS and iPadOS to view real-time information about the weather, stock quotes, calendar appointments, physical activities and much more.

With the addition of widgets, the Digital Crown should gain a new function to easily trigger them instead of showing the application list. This would be an interesting change as it would make it easier to access real-time information on the watch instead of just showing a list of icons.

We expect to details about the next version of watchOS during Apple’s WWDC event next week.