Watchdog report pans Capitol Police over Jan. 6 threat sharing

FBI officials said the agency’s Washington Field Office, as of Jan. 6, 2021, had been tracking 18 domestic terrorism subjects who might travel to the Washington, D.C., area, according to the watchdog report.

But, in response to the report, the FBI said it was not aware of “actionable intelligence” that the Capitol would be subject to a mob attack, even if the agency planned for a response to possible violence on Jan. 6.

The agency, in a letter included in the report, said it continues to be “introspective regarding its role” in intelligence sharing when it comes to Jan. 6.

[mb_related_posts1]

- Advertisement -

“Our goal is always to disrupt and stay ahead of the threat, and we are constantly trying to learn and evaluate what we could have done better or differently, this is especially true of the attack on the Capitol,” wrote Larissa Knapp, executive assistant director of the agency’s National Security Branch.

In one of its recommendations for the agency, the federal watchdog said the FBI director should assess why personnel “did not process information related to the events of January 6 according to policy.”