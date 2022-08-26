Watch the trailer for the new French film “Athena”, an immersive modern tragedy

(Athena in Spanish) will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2 of this year, and in streaming will come through Netflix the September 23. This story tells that, after the death of his younger brother in an alleged police altercation, Abdel, a soldier in the army, returns from the front to find his broken family. From then on, immersed in the desire to avenge Karim and his older brother Moktar’s dirty business, he has a long way to go in order to calm things down and move his life forward.

His story continues with increasing tension as the people of his Atenea neighborhood become a besieged fortress and a catastrophe scene for all. . Athena is the third feature film by the director Romain Gavras with which he exposes a very common tragedy of these times, with a script of Ladj Ly, winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival for directing the film The Miserables in 2019. Elijah Belkeddar, Ly Y Gavras They are also producers.

Image of Abdel, protagonist of “Athena”. Taken from the official trailer. (Netflix)

The trailer begins with the protagonist surrounded by his furious neighborhood saying: “My brother died at 00:30. In memory of Idir, justice will be done. Keep calm”. However, shortly after, the riot begins when someone throws a bottle of fire at a crowd of people in a space with many protesting people.

Destroyed streets, a lot of fire, smoke and tension can be seen in the environment, as well as a group of fierce young people eager to put an end to everything, including the injustices that surround them. “ When they attack, we fight back. And when they kill, we kill ”; asserts the leader of the Protestant group of Athena. And so, a number of flashy, high-energy out-of-control events can be seen throughout the trailer. How will it all end? It only remains to wait to see it.

Official image of “Athena”. (Netflix)

Distribution

Within the main cast of Athena they find each other Dali Benssalah (Abdel), Sami Sliman (Karim), Anthony Bajon (Jerome), Ouassini Embarek (Moktar) and Alexis Manenti (Sébastien) as its central characters. Other talents belonging to this drama are Karim Lasmi, Radostine Rogliano, Mehdi Abdel Hakmi, tarek haddaji Y Guy Donald Koukissa.

Recently, Gavras said to dead line that the film was “imagined as a Greek tragedy, and in the end the tragedy is a kind of inexorable advance towards chaos”. He added that the script was born “with the simple idea of ​​being inside a spark that could set the nation ablaze in real time.”

Image of Dali Benssalah, protagonist of “Athena”. (Netflix)

Athena includes several lengthy and complex individual shots, and Gavras he explained that the cast and crew rehearsed for eight weeks before shooting for 52 days outside the French capital.

“ The fights are real, the pyrotechnics are real ”, he added. “ It is always difficult to create an impression of chaos, hysteria and violence”, but there was an almost military organization in the process ”, he finished.

