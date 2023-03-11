Watch The Feeling of Being Close to You: How to Forgive Your Mother | The New Yorker Documentary

[speaking in Chinese]

[Mother] Okay.

[speaking in Chinese]

[Mother] Okay.

[speaking in Chinese]

[child giggling]

[static crackling]

[child screaming indistinctly]

[speaking in Chinese]

[Father] You are the VIP.

[speaking in Chinese]

[Father] Okay, ready?

1.

2.

3.

♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

♪ Happy birthday to Goh Hua ♪

♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

[speaking in Chinese]

[waves crashing softly]

[Camera Person] What are we doing here?

Where did you take us? [laughs]

The cold beach.

[both laughing]

Ate some McDonald’s.

[Camera Person] In mid-March? [laughs]

[speaking in Chinese]

[harmonica music]

[dog howls]

Are you singing along?

What’s the name of this song?

[harmonica music]

[dog howls]

[speaking in Chinese]

[speaking in Chinese]

[speaking in Chinese]

[Hua] …suspension.

[speaking in Chinese]

…national pledge.

[speaking in Chinese]

…that we were a country based in justice and equality.

[speaking in Chinese]

…is not true.

[speaking in Chinese]

…is not just and not equal.

[speaking in Chinese]

The principal called me into his office.

[speaking in Chinese]

I called him a sheep.

I was like, You’re a blind follower to the rules,

you don’t think for yourself.

He was so angry.

He told me that I would never amount to anything.

I was an embarrassment of the school. [laughs]

[speaking in Chinese]

[school bell ringing]

[speaking in Chinese]

[Hua] Why?

[speaking in Chinese]

[Hua] …expelled.

I graduated with two. [laughs]

I made it out.

[static crackling]

[speaking in Chinese]

[water rippling]

[waves crashing softly]

[speaking in Chinese]

[Hua] That’s why we’re doing this.

Let’s get to work.

[speaking in Chinese]

I don’t think that’s what I need, Mom.

[speaking in Chinese]

[children laughing & speaking indistinctly]

[balloon popping]

[friends screaming & laughing]

OMG.

♪ Birthday to you ♪

♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

♪ Happy birthday ♪

[friends cheering & applauding]

[Friend] Cut it, cut it, cut it.

And I was like… [speaking indistinctly]

Yeah, it was nice.

[friend chattering]

[speaking in Chinese]

[child laughing]

[speaking in Chinese]