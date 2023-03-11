5G News
Watch The Feeling of Being Close to You: How to Forgive Your Mother | The New Yorker Documentary

Watch The Feeling of Being Close to You: How to Forgive Your Mother | The New Yorker Documentary

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
thenewyorker the new yorker documentary the feeling of being close to you.jpg
thenewyorker the new yorker documentary the feeling of being close to you.jpg
[speaking in Chinese]

[Mother] Okay.

[speaking in Chinese]

[Mother] Okay.

[speaking in Chinese]

[child giggling]

[static crackling]

[child screaming indistinctly]

[speaking in Chinese]

[Father] You are the VIP.

[speaking in Chinese]

[Father] Okay, ready?

1.

2.

3.

♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

♪ Happy birthday to Goh Hua ♪

♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

[speaking in Chinese]

[waves crashing softly]

[Camera Person] What are we doing here?

Where did you take us? [laughs]

The cold beach.

[both laughing]

Ate some McDonald’s.

[Camera Person] In mid-March? [laughs]

[speaking in Chinese]

[harmonica music]

[dog howls]

Are you singing along?

What’s the name of this song?

[harmonica music]

[dog howls]

[speaking in Chinese]

[speaking in Chinese]

[speaking in Chinese]

[Hua] …suspension.

[speaking in Chinese]

…national pledge.

[speaking in Chinese]

…that we were a country based in justice and equality.

[speaking in Chinese]

…is not true.

[speaking in Chinese]

…is not just and not equal.

[speaking in Chinese]

The principal called me into his office.

[speaking in Chinese]

I called him a sheep.

I was like, You’re a blind follower to the rules,

you don’t think for yourself.

He was so angry.

He told me that I would never amount to anything.

I was an embarrassment of the school. [laughs]

[speaking in Chinese]

[school bell ringing]

[speaking in Chinese]

[Hua] Why?

[speaking in Chinese]

[Hua] …expelled.

I graduated with two. [laughs]

I made it out.

[static crackling]

[speaking in Chinese]

[water rippling]

[waves crashing softly]

[speaking in Chinese]

[Hua] That’s why we’re doing this.

Let’s get to work.

[speaking in Chinese]

I don’t think that’s what I need, Mom.

[speaking in Chinese]

[children laughing & speaking indistinctly]

[balloon popping]

[friends screaming & laughing]

OMG.

♪ Birthday to you ♪

♪ Happy birthday to you ♪

♪ Happy birthday ♪

[friends cheering & applauding]

[Friend] Cut it, cut it, cut it.

And I was like… [speaking indistinctly]

Yeah, it was nice.

[friend chattering]

[speaking in Chinese]

[child laughing]

[speaking in Chinese]

