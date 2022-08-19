Watch out! The browser of the TikTok app can know what you write

- Advertisement -

Privacy is important, and sometimes this isn’t the best it should be in all s (and not so much because of what is done in them, but because of what could be done). The fact is that security researcher Felix Krause has learned a detail on that surely is not to the taste of many. This has to do with what happens with the that integrates the development of iOS (nothing has been communicated from Android itself at the moment). And, what happens is that when accessing third-party pages with it in which you have to interact using the integrated keyboard on the iPhone or iPad, there is the possibility of monitoring this to know what is written. It must be said that TikTok has already denied that this is done specifically. What exactly happens in the TikTok app What happens is that when accessing the integrated browser, JavaScript code is executed from the social network application itself. This is a technique that allows different types of monitoring of what is done, such as typing from the keyboard or the buttons that are pressed from the screen. Obviously, Krause himself has indicated that the existence of this possibility does not mean that it is carried out and, therefore, that actions that can be considered malicious are carried out. This is a way of acting that is not unique to TikTok, since others -such as Meta and here we are talking specifically about Facebook and Instagram-, do the same by injecting JavaScript code when accessing third-party websites. Therefore, what happens is that the social network that triumphs with short videos adds to what has already been considered normal by many, but it is important to know what is happening. TikTok has come up against what was published In some official statements from the social network, it has recognized the use of JavaScript code, but for nothing that is used to carry out any action that puts the privacy and security of its users at risk. The reason for doing this in the browser is to offer an “optimal user experience”, since with this tool it is possible to detect problems, debug them and fix them (especially those that have to do with performance). The fact is that, as Krause himself indicates, to be completely sure that the steps you take when accessing a website are not followed, you must do the following: when you have to access one from TikTok or another platform that integrates browsers that use JavaScript code, it is best to copy the link and open it from the usual browser of the device you use (in this case, and for example, Safari). >