watch out! alexa can unveil your gifts from kings

Today is the Twelfth Night, perhaps one of the most special nights for the smallest of the house where the illusion of waking up tomorrow and finding the gifts that the Three Kings have brought them is unique. We have all gone through that mix of nerves and illusion during our childhood. With new technologies, even Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar buy gifts on Amazon, but they have an “enemy” who may be able to reveal the gifts they have prepared for tomorrow at home: it is Alexa.
One of the greatest advantages of Amazon is its wide catalog of products available where the Three Kings have surely been inspired to buy the gifts this year, and which also allows them to make last minute purchases. Amazon distributes packages even on the weekend, but for the Three Kings it is enough that they arrive today at the last minute. Who doesn’t mind having a gift unveiled? Well, the voice assistant Alexa could spoil the surprises of the Magi if they have made purchases through Amazon.
How to stop Alexa from revealing our gifts
The Alexa app allows us to know the status of the products we have purchased, something very useful for monitor your location and know if they will arrive in time for a surprise or the day of Kings. Both tomorrow and any day of the year, this function can make our friends or family find out about the gifts we have prepared for them. However, these alerts can be disabled, as Amazon has a specific function for it.
To start with, we need have the Alexa app downloaded to our Android or iOS device, since it is the one that communicates with our speaker or smart screen to control various functions. Although it is obvious, it is also necessary to log in with the account with which “the Magi” have bought the gifts.
Once inside the app, you have to follow the steps below to disable notifications of purchases from said account:
- Click on the “More” section at the bottom right of the app.
- Access the “Settings” tab.
- Option “Notifications”.
- First, you will see “Shopping with Amazon”.
- Finally, we deactivate the option “Include products that could be gifts”.
After completing these steps, notifications will not reach our phone informing about the status of the orders, nor will Alexa be able to reveal the gift if we ask for it. In this simple way, products that we mark as “Gift” will continue to be a surprise. As you can see, in a few simple steps you can prevent the gifts of Kings from being discovered by your friends and family. Did you know that the Alexa app had this option?