watch out! alexa can unveil your gifts from kings

One of the greatest advantages of Amazon is its wide catalog of products available where the Three Kings have surely been inspired to buy the gifts this year, and which also allows them to make last minute purchases. Amazon distributes packages even on the weekend, but for the Three Kings it is enough that they arrive today at the last minute. Who doesn’t mind having a gift unveiled? Well, the voice assistant Alexa could spoil the surprises of the Magi if they have made purchases through Amazon.

How to stop Alexa from revealing our gifts

The Alexa app allows us to know the status of the products we have purchased, something very useful for monitor your location and know if they will arrive in time for a surprise or the day of Kings. Both tomorrow and any day of the year, this function can make our friends or family find out about the gifts we have prepared for them. However, these alerts can be disabled, as Amazon has a specific function for it.

To start with, we need have the Alexa app downloaded to our Android or iOS device, since it is the one that communicates with our speaker or smart screen to control various functions. Although it is obvious, it is also necessary to log in with the account with which “the Magi” have bought the gifts.