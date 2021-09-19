WATCH: Olympian Kellie Harrington surprises five-year-old fan with critical illness in back garden

Kellie Harrington continues to melt our hearts as she surprised a young, inspiring fan.

Rosie Fay who lives on Sheriff Street, was born with Hydrocephalus, a condition that causes a build-up of fluid in the brain.

Her condition means that some days are worse than others and she can sometimes suffer from bad headaches and seizures.

And yesterday, gold medallist Kellie strutted into the youngsters garden to surprise her little warrior.

The Dubliner asked the lovely Rosie how she was doing before showering her with gifts which included a pair of signed boxing gloves and a Team Ireland jersey.

The small girl was absolutely gobsmacked to see the Olympic champ in her back garden.

But she had the courage to ask her hero for a big hug before putting on her new gloves and throwing a few punches at the boxing pro.

Kellie taught her some boxing techniques before she told Rosie to stand back as the Olympian feared she was going to get a punch to the face.

















This comes after kindhearted Rosie ran, walked and cycled 5k every day in July to raise much needed funds for equipment for her friend in a wheelchair.

Her best friend Hannah has Spina Bifida, the besties met through their illness and quickly became inseparable.

The two pals are obsessed with each other and are always together.

Rosie’s family is constantly blown away by her spirit and the way that she always rises to a challenge to help other people.

And her Mam Jennifer told Dublin Live that this feat would never have seemed possible a few years ago.

She said: “I was told when Rosie was eight months old that she’ll never talk, she’ll never walk, she’ll never live a normal life. She was really floppy as a baby.”

But Rosie amazed everyone by doing this selfless challenge for her pal, which has inspired her friends, family and neighbours to push themselves out of their comfort zone.









Jennifer constantly got messages from people who started running after watching Rosie’s videos on Instagram and TikTok.

She believes that Rosie’s enthusiasm for life is infectious and gets people on their feet.

“She’s an inspiration to many, many people. The amount of people she’s inspired to get up and run.”

Rosie’s optimism and determination also inspires those around her. She never failed to complete the daily challenge for her friend.

Jennifer said: “She’s full of kindness and always helping other people. She just gets up and gets it done.

“There’s days where she’s just lying around – she can’t get out of the bed.

“She never questions or says that she’s not going to do it because she knows it’s for Hannah.”

