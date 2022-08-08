Watch league games on your Fire TV? It is possible, and so you can get it

- Advertisement -

The start of the Santander in Spain is getting closer and closer, at which point it will begin to be seen if the summer signings work or not. If you have a TV player, we tell you how to use them to enjoy the matches of what is considered the most powerful competition in the world when it comes to football. To access this type of content you must have access to a service that has purchased the rights of the league, to a greater or lesser extent. One of them, for example, is DAZN, which has the possibility of ing up to five matches of LaLiga Santander, the highest competition in Spain. Therefore, if you want to take advantage of this possibility, you must have an active account (in this case, specifically, of course). Otherwise, everything you do on this or another platform will be useless. How to enjoy LaLiga Santander on your Fire TV The first thing you should keep in mind is that the steps that we are going to indicate are compatible with all the multimedia players that Amazon has, such as the Fire TV Stick. Therefore, you can apply what we are going to show in all of them. Once you have this clear, you should bear in mind that we are going to base ourselves on the example of the aforementioned application (but you can do the same for other options that have access to LaLiga matches). This is what you have to do: Go to the home page on the Fire TV player you have and, once in it, what you have to do is access the search bar and using the remote control write DAZN.Also you can use the Alexa voice assistant. To do this, simply press the button on the remote -it has a blue color- and it gave the following: “Alexa, open DAZN”. If you do not have the app installed, you will access the store. Now you will see on the TV screen the applications that coincide to a greater or lesser extent with what you have searched for, in this case select DAZN and choose the Download option. When this is finished, the installation is carried out automatically and you will be able to access the development as usual. Look for the app you have obtained in the Your applications and section and open it with the remote like the rest of the ones you use regularly. Now, if you have a DAZN account, you must enter your credentials -or, failing that, you can sign up for the service-. You decide. Once this is done, you have finished and, therefore, you can see all the contents using your Fire TV for it. As you can see, simplicity is the predominant note in the process that we have discussed, and there is no danger in following the steps (since nothing can be damaged). Obviously, it is possible to carry out the process using another content provider that also has access to LaLiga Santander matches in 2022. Without a doubt, the usefulness of Amazon’s Fire TV players is beyond doubt. >