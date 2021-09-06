WATCH Gardai arrest three men in Dublin city after seizing number of weapons from car

A video shows gardai arresting three men after seizing a number of weapons from a car yesterday evening.

A car was stopped and searched as “part of routine anti-crime policing activities” in Dublin City.

The incident occurred on Bachelors Walk shortly after 7pm on Friday, 3 September.

The three occupants of the car, two in their 30’s and one in his 40’s were arrested and taken to Crumlin Garda Station.

The three men have since been released on bail and will appear in court in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana told Dublin Live: A car was stopped and searched as part of routine anti-crime policing activities shortly after 7pm on Bachelors Walk by Gardaí from Crumlin Station.

“The occupants of the car, three males, two in their 30s, one in his 40s, were arrested and taken to Crumlin Garda Station.

“A number of knives and other weapons including an asp were seized.

“All three men are set to face charges under the Offensive Weapons Act and have since been released on bail to appear before the courts in the coming weeks.”