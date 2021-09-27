WATCH: Garda escort for much-loved bus driver’s final journey

A much-loved Dublin Bus driver got an escort from the Gardai and Fire Brigade for the final journey of his 47 year-long career.

Dessie O’Toole was welcomed into Greystones by crowds of well-wishers as he drove the 84 bus to Blackrock for the last time yesterday evening.

Passengers of Dessie’s down through the years took to social media to wish him well in his retirement.

Katie wrote: “He used to drive me to school back in the day and when I got older to the pubs and discos!”

Louise wrote: “Lovely man Dessie wish him all the best on his Retirement”.

While another wrote: “I remember him when I was a kid .. he was cool type of Character”.

Crowds of people took to the street all the way from Newcastle to Bray Station to give the dedicated bus driver the send he deserved.







(Image: Gareth Chaney/Collins)



Sharon Briggs took to Facebook to celebrate his career behind the wheel.

She wrote: “Last stop for Dessie”.

“He had a send off from Newcastle all the way to Bray Station. People were out to thank him and wish him all the best. Great man who does great work on and off the buses.”

Mary wrote under the post: “Well deserved send off.. Best wishes Dessie, enjoy your retirement”.

Dean wrote: “Best of luck Dessie enjoy retirement ! Always a gent!”

Phyl wrote in the comment section: “Happy Retirement Dessie, You are One Great Guy, thank you for your friendship I treasure it. Sorry I can’t make any Doughnuts for you love.”

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest Dublin news.