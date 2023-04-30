Watch Formula 1 in the clear and live with this trick

Did you know that there is a way to watch Formula 1 Grands Prix from anywhere live and in clear with French commentary? For this, you only need CyberGhost VPN.

Formula 1 is the queen of motorsport competitions and attracts more and more fans and amateurs. It must be said that the documentary series Formula 1 Drivers of their destiny (streaming on Netflix) has reignited interest around F1, as have the thrilling title races we’ve had in recent years with champions like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. We are also lucky to be spoiled in France with a French team, Alpine, which runs two French drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, whom we can support at each race.

On which channel to watch F1 live?

In some European countries, close to us moreover, it is possible to watch F1 in clear, without the need to subscribe to a TV package. This is particularly the case with our Belgian and Swiss neighbours, which benefit from the retransmission of the Grands Prix respectively thanks to RTBF and RTS.

RTBF and RTS both have a platform for watching their channels live on the internet. For a question of rights, their lives are however blocked for all users who do not reside in Belgium or Switzerland. But the French can access it by pretending that they are located in one of these two countries, and thus watch the qualifications and the races of F1 in clear on French-speaking channels.

To change your IP address and locate yourself in Belgium or Switzerland, you must use a VPN. Forget the free solutions, most of them do not offer a server in these countries or have limited performance that does not allow you to stream video in good conditions. Instead, turn to CyberGhost, a complete and powerful VPN service that has made streaming its specialty.

CyberGhost indeed offers servers specially designed for the practice of video streaming from certain platforms, which guarantees not to be detected as using a VPN by these services and to obtain the bandwidth and speeds necessary to view content. live video. There is an RTBF streaming server for Belgium and an RTS streaming server for Switzerland, all you have to do is choose between the two to enjoy Formula 1 with commentary in French.

Other Benefits of a VPN

If the use of a VPN makes it possible to watch sports broadcasts such as Formula 1 in clear, it also gives users the possibility of accessing films and series which are not available in France on SVOD platforms such as Netflix. , Disney+ or Prime Video. With CyberGhost, you can thus enjoy recently released films by accessing foreign catalogs, which is normally impossible in France because of the chronology of the media.

With over 9100 servers located in 91 countries, CyberGhost supports four VPN protocols: L2TP/IPSEC, WireGuard, IKEv2 and OpenVPN. The platform automatically selects the protocol that seems best suited to the situation, but you can also force the use of a particular protocol in the settings. The service uses military-grade AES 256-bit encryption to secure your traffic and ensure that your data does not fall into malicious hands.

Using the VPN also helps increase your protection when you’re connected to a public Wi-Fi network, as well as removing trackers when browsing the web, preventing third parties from tracking you and making pages load faster. Once activated, the Kill Switch function prevents traffic leaks by automatically cutting the connection to the Internet in the event of a VPN tunnel failure. And to guard against DNS leaks, CyberGhost has its own DNS service.

CyberGhost adopts a strict No Logs policy, i.e. the platform does not store any browsing data of its users in order to respect their online privacy. Hackers or government agencies can’t steal sensitive information about you because it doesn’t exist. Additionally, the company is based in Romania, a country with privacy-friendly legislation and not part of any international surveillance alliance.

Best value for money VPN

One CyberGhost subscription secures up to 7 devices. An application is available on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, and it is also possible to easily configure the VPN on a Linux configuration. CyberGhost is also present on televisions and boxes connected via Android TV and FireTV, as well as on Chrome and Firefox browsers through an extension. Installing the VPN at the router level makes it possible to protect all the devices on its network at once.

The most interesting offer at the moment is the two-year formula with three additional months offered. It is currently offered at a price of 56.97 euros, for 27 months of use therefore, the equivalent of only 2.11 euros monthly, an unbeatable value for money on the VPN market.

With the 2-year plan, you get a 45-day money-back guarantee. So you can test CyberGhost and ask for a refund if you don’t like the service in the end, and you don’t even have to explain your decision. Customer support responds to your requests 24/7 to help you use the VPN, understand how it works, or for any query related to your account or your options.

This article is a sponsored post offered by CyberGhost.