Watch: Dublin residents’ nightmare after hooligans set off fireworks for hours

A northside Dublin area saw an evening of mayhem after residents were bombarded with a barrage of fireworks that lasted for hours.

The din from the constant explosions left a number of pets in the Dublin 7 area distressed.

This footage, shared by local Noah Halpin, shows a number of rockets going off in succession on Wednesday evening.

The commotion, which lasted for over two hours, left residents feeling frustrated and angry.

Noah told Dublin Live: “It had been going on for two hours [when I took the video].

“[There were] clearly distressed dogs barking across the area.”

The fireworks have been a constant source of exasperation since they began a week and a half ago.

Noah added: “The thought of it only getting worse as we approach Halloween is awful when we know how distressing it can be for pets.”

Dublin Live has contacted the gardai for a comment.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter