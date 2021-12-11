WATCH: Dublin convoy of sports cars bring toys to children in hospital for Christmas

A convoy of sportscars are heading to Dublin later today to deliver Christmas toys to sick children at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

The Toy Drive 2021 is being organised by AutoClass Motors and Evolve Kingswood, with the convoy meeting at 12 to travel up to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital.

Taking to Instagram, AutoClass wrote: “Thanks for all the generous donations. We are meeting at 12 noon and travelling in convoy to Our Lady’s Hospital to present all your toy donations.

“There will be an amazing selection of cars in our Toy Drive Convoy, so pop up and say hello.”









Meanwhile, Santa Clause will arrive with the convoy and there will also be a garda escort.

All of the toys being donated this year are from the local community and the organisers say that they have seen a terrific turn out this year.

