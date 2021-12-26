Watch: Dublin City Centre packed with shoppers on the hunt for Stephen’s Day bargains

Dublin Live braved the city centre streets during one of the traditionally busiest days of the year for retailers.

Despite the record Covid-19 case numbers reported on Christmas day by the Department of Health, Henry Street was thronged with bargain hunters taking advantage of the sales.

The roads are not as busy as the streets, however, with our reporter taking just 20 minutes to get into one of Ireland’s busiest shopping districts.

There were queues at many of the shops including Pandora and Gino’s Gelato.

