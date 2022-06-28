HomeAppsPhotoshopWatch a Professional Bird Photographer Edit Their Images in Real Time

Watch a Professional Bird Photographer Edit Their Images in Real Time

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
93eb4504489aff7940900af8f1ffe1b6.jpg
93eb4504489aff7940900af8f1ffe1b6.jpg
- Advertisement -

Looking to step up your bird photography? Take a look at how a professional edits their images to get the best out of them.

[mb_related_posts1]

Through watching bird photographer Ray Hennessy at work inside Adobe lightroom and Photoshop, we gain a much higher level of understanding on what to look out for and how to fine tune our own images. One of the key problems that beginners have while editing their photos is that they don’t always know all the ways they should be judging and questioning their work. They may not realize the full potential of their post-processing tools and how they could drastically improve an image. Even for people like me who’ve edited thousands of bird images can pick up something new by watching someone else’s process. Seeing a full beginning-to-end editing process with commentary from a bird photography master is invaluable to learn from.

This Is Your Last Chance To Enter Fstoppers’ Hilarious Photoshop Competition
  • TAGS

If you find a moment, I suggest watching several of these. Each image has its own issues to be worked on, so you may not see every editing trick used every single time. Above I’ve embedded Hennessy’s latest video, and below a couple more.

As of this writing there are 56 real-time editing videos published on his YouTube playlist, so get cracking.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Health

We’ve found a breakthrough against Alzheimer’s in an unexpected place: the flu vaccine

The University of Texas Health Sciences Center, UTHealth Houston, recently released the...
Europe

Turkey is now Türkiye: What other countries have changed their name?

Say goodbye to Turkey and hello to Türkiye.The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has decided...
Tech News

Google Hangouts will disappear next November

While the huge popularity of Gmail's built-in chat prompted Google to create a separate...
Android

One UI 5 beta is coming to Samsung Galaxy S22s in three weeks and will be released to everyone in October, according to SamMobile

The next leap in Samsung's customization layers is already in the oven....

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...

© 2021 voonze.com.