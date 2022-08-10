Washington leaves Brussels behind with its solar plan

The US is overtaking Europe in the green race. The new law against rising energy prices allocates $30 billion in tax credits to companies to produce panels and renewable energy components locally.

The Inflation Reduction Law, which has just been approved, allocates 369,000 million to investments and incentives to help the US reduce CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030. It is about making clean energy and electric vehicles cheaper , in line with Biden’s vision. But it would not offer a quick fix to energy inflation. Still, it can significantly redesign the solar supply chain. China has invested US$50 billion since 2011 to become the world’s leading panel maker, holding more than 80% market share in all critical components. Its manufacturing capacity will exceed 300 GW this year, compared to 3 in the EU, says Michele Bina of the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Despite the economic benefit of buying cheap from China, it poses an energy security problem. To counteract this trend, subsidies to help relocate production are a good carrot. The US manufacturer First Solar, which has shot up 27% on the stock market since the bill was presented, is considering growing in its country.

If the EU is serious about going green, it could follow the US model. If it offered the same $0.19 per watt tax credit to build solar components at home, it could help raise its local manufacturing capacity to 20 gigawatts a year – seven times its current level – at a cost of just $3.8 billion a year, says Bina. It seems manageable for a $15 trillion economy.

Finding a common line in the EU would be difficult, since taxation is dealt with at the national level. But could help by declaring that it would not regard incentives to offshore clean energy manufacturing as prohibited state aid. Despite the difficulties, standing still is not an option.