Wasap or WhatsApp: what is it, what is it for and how to use it…

Before getting into the matter and revealing all the details you should know about this platform, we must make a clarification. Although many users use the name WhatsAppactually the correct term is WhatsApp.

As a curiosity, you should know that the name WhatsApp is based on a fun word game. In English, the expression is often used what’s up?. In Spanish it would translate as “What’s up?”, a clearly friendly and informal greeting. Therefore, Wasap, or more correctly, WhatsApp, is reminiscent of this Anglo-Saxon expression, although it replaces the Up for appsmaking a clear reference to mobile applications.

What is WhatsApp (not Wasap) and what is it for?

WhatsApp is a cross-platform instant messaging application founded in early 2009. Although it was initially an independent platform, in 2014 it was acquired by Facebook. Its main mission is to connect two or more users with each other so that they can share messages, locations, audio or photographs. It also supports sending contacts and videos.

Although its design and operation have remained very stable over the years, without adding major changes, the truth is that its developers have not stopped implementing features to the service. For example, WhatsApp was initially only accessible from a mobile phone. Now, thanks to the applications for Windows and macOS, the conversations are also available from the computer.

Other functions that were gradually coming to WhatsApp are the groups, which in 2011 only admitted 15 members, acknowledgments of receipt and reading of a message, group video calls, temporary content or adding contacts using QR codes. More recently we have seen how it has been possible change message speed of voice or make calls from your desktop apps. At iOSMac we have echoed all these news and have published various guides so that you can get the most out of WhatsApp (remember, it’s not WhatsApp).

How does WhatsApp work on iOS?

whatsap or whatsapp It works on iOS since its first versions. That means that Apple phone users have had the opportunity to access the platform at the time it was created. Now, what do you need to use WhatsApp on iOS?

Download your app

The first step to use WhatsApp is download your app from the app store. Although on Android it is possible to access the official website of the service and download its APK, or installation file, on the iPhone you will have no choice but to go to the App Store. Many years ago, WhatsApp was a paid application with a modest price of 0.99 euros. Nowadays, it is possible to get its official client completely free of charge.

Create an account

Another essential requirement to access WhatsApp is create an account. You should know that it is not possible to create a profile using an email account. More you need a phone number where you can receive calls or text messages. WhatsApp can be linked to any mobile or landline number. In the latter case, it may be necessary to take advantage of call verifications.

Learn about its basic functions

After installing your app and enabling an account, your last task will be to learn about its basic features. WhatsApp has the following communication tools:

individual conversations . They are used to talk to another user. There are only two people in the chat.

group conversations . They allow you to maintain contact with more than two people at the same time. Groups support up to 256 users.

Sending media files . WhatsApp allows you to send photos and videos. It also has a selector for stickers or adhesives, known in English as stickers . In case you don’t like any of the included ones, you can always create your own stickers . Also, remember that the service supports animated formats such as GIF files.

state . This format is very similar to Instagram stories. They allow you to share text, emojis or other multimedia elements, such as videos and photos, with all your contacts. Statuses are short-lived and automatically disappear after 24 hours.

Calls and video calls . As we have mentioned before, WhatsApp (or Wasap, as you prefer) is capable of establishing calls and video calls through the mobile phone’s Internet connection. The quality of these has improved significantly in recent times, becoming a good alternative to conventional calls.

In addition to all these features, we encourage you to discover some extra functions in the application settings. From there you can make backup copies or modify the sound of the warnings when you receive a message.

Wasap or WhatsApp: a successful application that nobody seems to want to abandon

WhatsApp (remember, Wasap is not written) has turned out to be a resounding success. Currently, it has over 2 billion users. Although it is closely followed by options as valid as Telegram or Line, the service owned by Facebook remains immovable on its throne. Even in the most critical moments, such as the crash suffered at the end of 2020 in which many users began to use other applications, it has managed to get by. At the moment, it seems that we have Wasap (just kidding, WhatsApp) for a long time.