Was this one of Eric Swalwell’s most shameless tweets yet? Boy, it’s up there! – twitchy.com

Another day, another lame Eric Swalwell tweet. We get it, politicians raise money for their campaigns (we’ve lost count of the emails we’ve received from certain Republican candidates) but this tweet from Swalwell where he’s pretending MAGA is out to get him so he needs money to ‘stay in the fight’ is just stupid.

It’s stupid even for Swalwell who is really good at writing stupid tweets.

Case in point:

No matter what they do to me, I’ll never stop fighting to expose the truth about the Republican Party’s extremism! https://t.co/uvFQEqemBQ — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 19, 2023

Extremism.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Let us know when a Republican is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Communist Chinese spy, Sparky.

Dude, you banged a Chinese spy and farted on live TV. Nobody is listening to you 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) February 19, 2023

Maybe stop sleeping with the enemy. Just a thought — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 19, 2023

Republicans want slightly lower taxes. Dems want to force transition your kid, send your other kids to a war with Russia, make you eat bugs, and make you homeless if you don’t take shots from companies they own stock in. I don’t think it’s republicans who are the extremists. — Steve, Big D, High T (@SteveOjosAzules) February 19, 2023

Yeah … we don’t think so either.

Instead, why don’t you focus on your constituents instead of what’s happening to YOU? — Janice (@jannyfayray) February 19, 2023

Asking an elected official, especially a Democrat, to give a damn about their constituents?! HOW DARE YOU?!

No matter what they do to me, I’ll never stop fighting to expose the truth about you being a Chinese collaborator. — ★ John Jordan (@erjohnjordan) February 19, 2023

As opposed to extremism why not fight to expose communism? You know, the thing that got you fired — Don Stell (@DonStell) February 19, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 it is absolute gold to watch your descent into irrelevance… nobody cares about you or your pitifully lame attempts to pretend you’re important enough for anyone to still believe your lies. You lost loser, it’s over, take your ill gotten gains and beat feet — JulesWinnfield’sWallet (@schweer_mike) February 19, 2023

You have done it to yourself. — Robbies Music (@MusicRobbies) February 19, 2023

So extreme.

*eye roll*

***

***

