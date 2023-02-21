5G News
Was this one of Eric Swalwell's most shameless tweets yet? Boy, it's up there! – twitchy.com

Was this one of Eric Swalwell’s most shameless tweets yet? Boy, it’s up there! – twitchy.com

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
Another day, another lame Eric Swalwell tweet. We get it, politicians raise money for their campaigns (we’ve lost count of the emails we’ve received from certain Republican candidates) but this tweet from Swalwell where he’s pretending MAGA is out to get him so he needs money to ‘stay in the fight’ is just stupid.

It’s stupid even for Swalwell who is really good at writing stupid tweets.

Case in point:

Extremism.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Let us know when a Republican is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Communist Chinese spy, Sparky.

Yeah … we don’t think so either.

Asking an elected official, especially a Democrat, to give a damn about their constituents?! HOW DARE YOU?!

So extreme.

*eye roll*

