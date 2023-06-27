Warner wants to sell half of its musical catalog of movies, series and programs to other platforms

- Advertisement -

A new earthquake is coming to the streaming sector. A few days ago we heard news that Warner Bros. Discovery was negotiating with Netflix to bring some HBO series to its historic rival.

In itself, the news is already surprising, but today it has gone up a notch. Mainly, because several American media point out that Warner Bros. Discovery wants more. To the point that, under the leadership of the current CEO, David Zaslav, They intend to license half of the company’s music ue, which includes soundtracks and other sounds in , series and programs, to make it available on other . In this way, Warner Bros. Discovery also wants to ‘share’ its music catalogue.

Warner Bros. Discovery wants to balance the accounts anyway

The truth is that it is a very surprising movement, but after seeing how Netflix prohibited account sharing, we can partly expect everything in the sector. And seeing that the sources are nothing more and nothing less than media of the stature of Variety, it is clear that it is not a simple rumor, but a fairly truthful leak.

- Advertisement -

The entertainment giant’s goal is to recover money. Warner Bros. Discovery is in deepening debt, and the DC universe is giving it nothing but trouble. The failure of Black Adam is now added to the resounding failure (yes, we add resounding) of The Flash, which is leaving very poor results at the box office. And David Zaslav wants the accounts to balance.

musical-catalog-of.jpg" width="980" height="566" /> Danny Cipriani shares Caroline Flack message enlarge photo

Let’s remember that, under the command of David Zaslav the BatGirl movie was canceled despite being filmed, since they did not want to pay royalties for publishing it. A radical way to save, in addition to being eligible for interesting tax reductions for it.

And now, as Variety has reported, David Zaslav wants Warner Bros. Discovery to gross about 500 million dollars through the sale of the rights to “just under half” of his catalog of film music and television music to a record label.

It hasn’t been said directly, but Sony Music is the one that has all the numbers to close the deal. Part of the catalog would go to Bravia CORE, Sony’s streaming platform for its family of televisions, and the rest could surely be offered to other platforms such as Netflix and other services that may be interested in music owned by Warner.

- Advertisement -

>