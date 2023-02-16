Warner Bros prepares a new free streaming platform

A new streaming platform could see the light of day in the near future, adding to the current proposals that keep users constantly changing services.

Although there are no further details in this regard, it is known that this streaming platform will arrive under a free modality with advertising. So it could become competition from Netflix and the rest of the streaming platforms that lead the current market.

New free streaming platform

Netflix has grabbed headlines in the past week for its new account sharing policy. A measure that has caused users to consider switching to other streaming platforms that are more convenient for them. And for this, they not only take into account the popular streaming platforms, but also the new options that are going to land in Spain, such as Sky Showtime.

However, it is not the only option that could become a competition for Netflix among the public that is looking for new horizons, since there are some promising proposals to be launched in the near future. For example, a Bloomberg report mentions that Warner Bros. Discovery intends to launch a new free streaming platform.

A platform that would follow the same model that we have already seen in other streaming services that offer free content. Yes, ad-supported content. At the moment, there are almost no details about this Warner Bros proposal, so we don’t know when it will be launched or what kind of catalog we will find on this platform.

While it owns blockbusters, these are already available on existing platforms, like HBO Max. So it would not be feasible for you to move these titles to a free ad-supported streaming platform. But it has a more than extensive catalog to choose titles that could go with this new proposal.

For the moment, we will have to wait to see what the Warner Bros. proposal will be like, and if it will be available in all markets. Perhaps it is a new option that could arrive by 2024, increasing the number of streaming platforms that fight to capture the attention of users.