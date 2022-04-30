Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector: Review of the Necrons DLC

We have already talked about Battlesector describing it as one “solid strategic, developed with competence and with a sense of proportion”. If you want to learn more, we refer you to our review of Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector in which we go into more detail regarding features and regulations, all things that will not be covered here.

The present article aims to focus on an expansion published a few days ago, called Necronswhich introduces the faction of the same name in skirmish mode, multiplayer and one new campaign, available to all owners of the base game, known as Planetary Supremacy (by the way, here you will find instead our review of Total War Warhammer 3.). Let’s proceed in order.

The Necrons

In the Warhammer 40,000 universe Necrons are an ancient race of immortal automatons buried in crypts across the galaxy. They are waiting to wake up to start the war with which they will dominate every system they look upon. They are terrifying enemies because without feelings and fears, cold metal bodies capable of regenerating wounds and continuing to fight without any effort.

Unsurprisingly, virtually every unit out of the fourteen introduced by the expansion has the “Reanimation Protocols” passive ability, which guarantees a good chance that a model that fell that turn would rise and return to battle with half the health points. In addition to that, all Necrons regenerate some health between turnsan advantage that makes them resilient, despite not having the amount of health of the most massive beasts in the ranks of the Tyranids.

The fourteen new units range from melee, armored and infantry fighters. We mention those that in our view are the most characteristic: Hexmark Destroyers resemble bipedal arachnids and they can strike three units simultaneously with a plasma discharge; the Lych Guards fight with a shield and a halberdand are great for defending the most valuable units due to their high defensive value.

Flayed Ones are covered with flaps of leather

The Flayed Ones are Necrons cursed by a lust for blood that inflict greater damage to organic units; the Annihilation Barge is a tank equipped with two energy cannons, resistant and with good attack power. There are also more standard units, such as the Warriors, simple rifle-wielding warriors, inexpensive but quite versatile. Or the excellent Deathmarks, very effective snipers in targeting units composed of a few or a single model.

In composition, the Necron army resembles the Blood Angels more than the Tyranids. At slightly lower firepower than Space Marines, Necrons respond with good stamina values. It is difficult to say which of the two factions is stronger or if it welcomes unbalanced units compared to others.

Games like Battlesector, made up of single player and multiplayer modes, should be considered from multiple angles. Ours focused on the fighting against artificial intelligence, which confirmed our impressions of almost a year ago. When approached with caution, Battlesector’s battles highlight all the weaknesses of aAggressive AI that is easy to deceive. If you have the foresight to limit melee units (which in our experience, except in specific and rare cases, are not worth deploying) and to take full advantage of the overwatch functionality, the clashes can end without losses or almost. The game pushes to be aggressive, as only by continuing to fight do you unlock bonuses that increase the power of your units, but it is often not worth following these “tips” and playing calmly. In multiplayer, the scenario may be different.

Planetary Supremacy

Planetary Supremacy mode is a campaign managed by a procedural algorithm in which the three factions present in Battlesector face each other: Blood Angels, Necron and Tyranids. Each of these has a base of operations and has the objective of conquering the opposing bases. The game takes place on two floors, one representing the surface of the planet in the form of a hexagonal chessboard and one at a lower level, consisting of turn-based battles identical to those in the campaign or skirmishes.

Conquering the hexes by snatching them from neutral forces (in our game represented by the Adepta Sororitas) or one of the two enemy factions grants bonuses. Some boxes are cheaper than others as they hide better bonuses. In the high-level phase, ie the one with the hexagonal chessboard, you can only take two actions before it is necessary to leave the turn to the enemy – reinforcing the army with new troops consumes one action point. The fights can be simulated and during the tactical battles it is possible to speed up the execution of turns by the AI.

The basic idea of ​​Planetary Supremacy is good. Systemic campaigns they are generally very charming because they are always different and a large emerging narrative factory, especially when the factions involved are numerous and diversified. However, Battlesector’s Planetary Supremacy is only a timid attempt to set up a campaign as it should be: it is in fact too short and takes place on a restricted map that does not allow the game phases to develop to create interesting situations. The fights against the AI ​​are also simple for those who have a bit of experience with strategists and it is possible that the mode will last even less than it should also for this reason. It can be an interesting experiment to try for those who have already faced single player, skirmish and multiplayer modes, but in our opinion it doesn’t have the potential to engage over the long haul.