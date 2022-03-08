Warcraft on mobile: unveiling in May

Blizzard, as anticipated in February, confirms that the Warcraft universe is coming to mobile. With a note published on the official website, the managers of the software house announce many news for fans of the heroes of Azeroth and customers of the Hearthstone Inn.

It starts on March 15the day when the first of three expansions this year that will expand the world of Hearthstone and then continue with the new add-on dedicated to World of Warcraftwhose presentation is scheduled for April 19.

The month of May will instead be dedicated to the first mobile game set in the world of Warcraft: Blizzard has in fact confirmed that the acclaimed franchise will arrive on tablets and smartphones and the first details on the product will be revealed in about two months.