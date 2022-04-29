Warcraft Mobile, presentation scheduled for May 3

The Warcraft universe continues to fascinate people around the world with thrilling experiences and immersive games, the basic principles on which World of Warcraft and Hearthstone are built. We are happy to present a new mobile game where the heroes of Azeroth will be at your fingertips and we can’t wait for you to play it.

Blizzard is about to take the veils off Warcraft Mobile : the company has indeed fixed the reveal for May 3 at 19:00 Italian . Announced in February, the new game will bring the Warcraft universe to tablets and smartphones and in a few days, by connecting to reveal.blizzard.com/it-it/, we will discover all the details on the awaited project.

In eager anticipation to find out what Blizzard has in store for Warcraft fans, please note that recently the company also announced the release date of Diablo Immortal which will arrive on June 2 on iOS, Android and PC.

The awaited free to play, for those unfamiliar with it, will allow adventurers to explore the world of Sanctuary like never before, in a multiplayer experience where angels and demons will battle for domination over the kingdom of mortals.