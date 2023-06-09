Wanted Magic card valued at $1 million

The world of card collectors is on the verge of euphoria. Magic: The Gatheringthe popular card game, has announced a new special set inspired by the work of JRR Tolkien, The Lord of the rings. Among the cards in this set, there is one that stands out above all: the one of the Single ring.

The pack, which will go on sale at the end of summer, is already being publicized in all the specialized media.

One letter, one million dollars

This card is unique, just like the One Ring in Tolkien’s work. It will only be printed once and will be included in a random pack. Its value is so high that it has already been offered 1 million dollars for her, even before the cards go on sale. The company Dave and Adam’s Card Worldspecialized in buying and selling collectible cards, is the one that has made this offer astronomical.

If the One Ring gets out of hand, you may be able to find Collector Booster versions of the Sol Ring, inspired by the Rings of Power created for the Elves, Dwarves, and humans of Middle-earth. Wizards of the Coast announced that 300 double rainbow serialized Elven Sol Ring cards will be printed, along with 700 Dwarven Sol Rings and 900 Human Sol Rings. The non-foil versions of the Sol Ring cards will be printed in a print run of 19,000.

You have all the cards in this Twitch video

Magic Gold Rush

The hunt for the One Ring card has already begun. Initial bids ranged from $100,000 to $200,000, but before long they skyrocketed to half a million and eventually $1 million. If it sells for this price, it will be the most expensive sale in Magic history, far surpassing the famous Black Lotus card, which sold for over half a million dollars.

What the single ring card says

If we translate what the letter says, we have:

legendary artifact Indestructible When The One Ring enters the battlefield, if you cast it, you gain Protection from Everything until your next turn. At the beginning of your upkeep, you lose 1 life for each charge counter on The One Ring. : Put a charge counter on The One Ring, then draw a card for each charge counter on The One Ring.

collector’s luck

For the transaction to go through, someone has to be lucky enough to find the card in a random pack and, more importantly, want to sell it. It is a challenge that requires both luck and determination, as the holder of the card might choose to keep it in the hope that its value will increase further in the future.

The fact that only one copy of the One Ring card exists has unleashed a wave of speculation around it. This situation is not new in the world of collectibles, where rarity and exclusivity often trigger prices. However, the possibility that a Magic card could be sold for 1 million dollars is something that surpasses all expectations.

What is clear is that many people around the world are going to start buying Magic packs in the hope of finding the treasure.