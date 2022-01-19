Want Galaxy S22? In the meantime, here are all the official static and dynamic wallpapers

As a further “piece” of the hypothetical puzzle relating to the characteristics of these new Galaxy S22, of course, also the standard wallpapers could not be missing, graphic elements that more and more often take on a very important role as shown in all the official images and which in fact, they also contribute to giving a “personality” to the products.

The XDA site managed to get their hands on the full set of wallpapers from the Galaxy S22 range, over 40 images including not only static wallpapers but also 6 live wallpapers in addition to those that are used when DeX mode is activated. On Samsung smartphones, animated wallpapers can be easily set on the lock screen. To use them on any other Android smartphone, you can use one of the various free apps available on the Google Play Store.

All wallpapers are available in 2340 × 2340 pixel resolution, both in WEBP and JPG format. Wallpapers in DeX mode are in 1920 × 1920 pixels resolution. Finally, the live ones have a resolution of 1440 × 3088 pixels. The wallpapers shown on this page are compressed, but you can download the full set via the link in SOURCE.