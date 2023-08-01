Want an IT education? This CompTIA bundle is $39.97 during our Back-to-School Sale

- Advertisement -

Ready to take your career to the next level? The IT field is booming and if you’re looking for a lucrative new career or to level up, now’s the time to go back to school. During our Back to School Sale, we’re offering The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle by Iducate for an extra $10 off.

This massive bundle includes 13 courses covering a range of CompTIA certifications. The extensive bundle is offered by an Authorized CompTIA Partner that is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley startups alike. Whether you have some experience with CompTIA or you’re a complete novice, you’ll find training materials to help you pass 13 top certification exams.

From CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) and CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1101) to Linux, Network+, Server+, and more, you’ll find study materials to help you advance in any IT career path.

- Advertisement -

Take your career up a notch. 7/28 through 8/13, you can get The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle for an extra $10 off at just $39.97.

The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle by Iducate – $39.97

See Deal

- Advertisement -

Prices are subject to change.