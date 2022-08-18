Wandinha: Addams Family series on Netflix gets spectacular trailer; watch

Update (06/17/2022) – GS

After a very mysterious first teaser, this week released the first full trailer of Wandinha, its newest original that is a remake of the iconic Adamms , being created by the genius mind of Tim Burton (The Strange World of Jack) . In the trailer, we discover that Wandinha is a troubled girl, who has been expelled from no less than eight different schools in a span of five years, until her parents decide to send her to the Never Again Institute, which coincidentally, was the same. place where Gomez and Morticia Addams met and fell madly in love. Even though this new school is more like what Wandinha expects, we can see that it will still continue to cause a lot of problems. It is here that the character will attempt to master her emerging psychic ability, investigate a monstrous killing spree that terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago. All this while she has to deal with her new and very complicated relationships at her new school. As we can see, the new series will be much darker than anything we've seen of the Addams Family to date, but still maintaining the saga's characteristic humor and even bringing reference to films, series and animations of the franchise in the past. So, what did you think of the first trailer for Wandinha?

Update (06/06/2022) – GS

Wednesday: Wandinha Addams series on Netflix gets its first teaser

Announced in early 2021, Wednesday is the new Netflix original series. Directed by Tim Burton, the series focuses on Wandinha Addams, the iconic character of the Addams Family franchise, who has appeared in several different iterations, including TV, film and animation. As part of its “Geeked Week 2022”, the streaming giant has released the first teaser for the series, which shows Jenna Ortega in character as the character. - Advertisement - In the video, we can see Wandinha finishing her iconic braids and walking imposingly towards the camera, but one detail that catches the eye is the “little hand”, which appears on her shoulder. In the Addams family universe, Little Hand is nothing more than a severed hand that has a life of its own and stars in several hilarious scenes.

We woefully present @wednesdayaddams. From the mind of Tim Burton comes a twisted new series launching this fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/nJLnNaCP7O — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

As we can see, the Little Hand of the Netflix series will be different from its previous iterations, being actually made up of scraps of different hands, sporting lots of scars and seams, a look that Burton loves for his productions.

Wednesday Addams (Ortega) is a student at Nevermore Academy. It is there that she tries to perfect her psychic abilities as a monstrosity begins to commit murders and terrorize the city. With that, she must solve the mystery that has surrounded her parents for 25 years, while navigating complex relationships in Nevermore.

It is worth remembering that the series will feature Christina Ricci, who played Wandinha in the iconic Addams Family films in the 90s. Wednesday is set to debut on Netflix later this year.

Original text – 02/18/2021

Wednesday: The Addams Family’s Wandinha Live-Action Series To Be Directed By Tim Burton

Netflix announced yesterday (17) that soon the streaming platform will be receiving a series in live-action format in which the main character will be Wandinha, from the Addams Family. However, another point that drew a lot of attention in relation to this release is the fact that Tim Burton is in charge of the direction, showing that the company has invested well so that the new content is a success with the public and critics.

The Addams Family was a 1991 blockbuster film based on the 1960s American TV series, starring Anjelica Huston (The Witches’ Convention), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and Christina Ricci, who played Wandinha. At the time, the title had a greater revenue of US$ 190 million, showing how much the public liked it, so much so that it ended up giving rise to another film with the same cast, but this one ended up not going as expected and barely paid the costs of production.

Tim Burton directed a lot, but now it’s his turn to debut in the series world! With 8 eps, Wednesday is a live-action that follows the most iconic Addams studying at Nevermore Academy. I promise many mysteries, investigations and supernatural happenings. pic.twitter.com/BnyZSFAFMd — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) February 17, 2021