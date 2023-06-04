Walmart TV sale for less than $200 — Philips, Onn., and more

- Advertisement -

As of June 1, several great TVs are on sale at Walmart for less than $200. Here are our top picks.

Whether you love to host summer movie nights or just curl up before bed to watch an hour of Bridgerton (and honestly, who could blame you?), a good TV is an absolute must. But it can be hard to find a great one that gives you perfect HD definition and stellar sound on a budget, which is why we’re so glad that so many TVs are now on sale at Walmart for less than $200. See our favorite picks here, and get ready for tons more couch time this summer.

Best large TV deal

Why we like it

This massive TV is the ultimate find: The Onn. 50-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV(opens in a new tab) boasts 4K Ultra High Definition for lifelike color, images, and detail, while the customizable home screen lets you put your favorite channels and shows right at the top. You can use either your phone via the integrated app or go old-school with the included remote, and it easily works with your Smart Home too: It’s compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Best design-friendly TV deal

Why we like it

The borderless design on the Philips 32-Inch Class HD Smart Roku Borderless LED TV(opens in a new tab) means it has a sleek look that fits into any design space, and can go anywhere. The 720p high-definition resolution makes sure that visuals are ultra-sharp, while access to Roku gives you over 50,000 movies and TV shows at your fingertips, from top streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Google Play, and more.

Best beginner-friendly TV deal

Why we like it

Newer to the smart TV world? The RCA 32-Inch Class HD 720P Roku Smart LED TV(opens in a new tab) is just what you need: It features just one remote to operate everything seamlessly, along with dual-band wireless. It also contains three HDMI inputs for connecting your DVD, Blu-Ray player or preferred video game console. The free mobile app allows you to stream content from your smartphone or tablet, too.