Walmart also wants a ‘streaming’

Sometimes being late has advantages. is thinking of partnering with media giants like Disney, Comcast or Paramount to better compete with Amazon, according to the NYT. The service would be added to the Walmart+ package, which is similar to Amazon Prime. For $12.95 a month, less than what Bezos’s company charges, subscribers get free shipping and delivery and gas discounts. Spotify is already your partner.

Faced with the brake on , Walmart offers a new access route to subscribers. And the retailer would be spared content production; It also doesn’t have the muscle of Amazon.

But the real jump could be buying fast-food delivery firm Instacart, which is making its IPO and getting cheaper. At the beginning of the year, it reduced its valuation by 40%, to 24,000 million dollars. Giving customers even more reasons to stay on the couch, at a lower price, is an offer that even Amazon will have to work to beat.