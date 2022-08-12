HomeLatest newsWalmart also wants a 'streaming'

Walmart also wants a ‘streaming’

By Brian Adam
Tienda de Walmart en Woodstock, Georgia (EE UU).
It is negotiating with companies like Disney to incorporate its contents; the jump could be to buy the fast food delivery company Instacart

Sometimes being late has advantages. walmart is thinking of partnering with media giants like Disney, Comcast or Paramount to better compete with Amazon, according to the NYT. The service would be added to the Walmart+ package, which is similar to Amazon Prime. For $12.95 a month, less than what Bezos’s company charges, subscribers get free shipping and delivery and gas discounts. Spotify is already your partner.

Faced with the brake on streaming, Walmart offers a new access route to subscribers. And the retailer would be spared content production; It also doesn’t have the muscle of Amazon.

But the real jump could be buying fast-food delivery firm Instacart, which is making its IPO and getting cheaper. At the beginning of the year, it reduced its valuation by 40%, to 24,000 million dollars. Giving customers even more reasons to stay on the couch, at a lower price, is an offer that even Amazon will have to work to beat.

