Wall Street’s Income Cult Will Blow Up

Income growth is the surest way to create wealth. But Wall Street has taken the idea too far of late by ignoring the importance of earnings and cash flow.

Among the most profitable stocks, income growth accounts for the majority of wealth creation over a decade, according to consultancy BCG. Take Microsoft, for example, with a market value of $ 2.5 trillion. In 20 years, the income almost multiplied by seven. The net margin improved slightly, so that the profits were multiplied by eight. Investors see the company as worth just over 30 times its estimated profits, roughly what they paid two decades ago.

Unlike Microsoft, Amazon took years to become profitable in an accounting sense. But, like Bill Gates’s company, it threw in cash early on, so it didn’t need any additional capital to grow. Sales growth is one key ingredient, but profit and / or cash flow is another.

Compare to WeWork. The startup of shared offices was valued at $ 47 billion based on revenue doubling annually before a failed public offering for sale in 2019. But the company was not profitable and could not be financed. When investors got tired of pumping in capital, WeWork’s valuation plummeted. It’s worth less than $ 6 billion.

That lesson seems to have been forgotten. The median ratio of company value to tech IPO sales in the first 10 months of 2021 was 15, according to Jay Ritter of the University of Florida. The only time it’s been bigger in 40 years was before the dot-com crash in the early 2000s. Already publicly traded e-commerce company Shopify is valued at about 30 times its estimated revenue, according to Refinitiv data. Five years ago, his rating was only 6 times.

This trend has spread to less established companies, including some that have almost no revenue, much less profit, such as Rivian Automotive, an electric van maker with a market capitalization of more than $ 100 billion.

Shopify, like the burgeoning Amazon, can finance its own expansion. But many companies with huge valuations are unlikely to do so for many years. Rivian’s valuation, for example, is based on the promise of uninterrupted future growth, combined with a second promise that sufficient profits will eventually materialize. In buoyant markets, investors forgive that optimism. But any blow to confidence in 2022, be it economic, pandemic, political or otherwise, should separate the long-lasting Amazons from the bloated WeWorks.