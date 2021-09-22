Wall Street will end up seeing the bright side of the Evergrande crash

Foreign investors have finally heard the red flags surrounding China Evergrande, a massive developer with a $ 300 billion debt pile roughly equivalent to Finland’s annual economic output. On Monday, the benchmark stock indices for Europe and the United States went into liquidation on fears of financial contagion, while the swaps credit default, China’s sovereign default insurance costs skyrocketed. It was time.

An Evergrande bankruptcy and a local real estate correction will be damaging, and not just for raw material suppliers. If a total real estate crisis occurs, it could cause an unprecedented contraction in the world’s second largest economy, with implications for all companies that invest or export things to China.

However, the risk of financial contagion appears limited. Evergrande’s dollar bonds were downgraded to “junk” long ago; High-yield issues from Chinese promoters are traded primarily by speculators. Evergrande’s largest lenders are domestic banks such as China Minsheng Banking and Agricultural Bank of China. Much of your recent credit has come from paying vendors for commercial paper (unsecured promissory note) instead of cash.

During America’s subprime mortgage crisis in 2008, the difficulty of establishing who had how much garbage caused banks to stop lending. However, a similar liquidity crisis is almost impossible in China, where the financial system is controlled by the state.

Some foreign trading desks will be affected. Fund manager Amundi said it still has $ 25 million of exposure to Evergrande. Investment bankers who sold the promoter bonds to clients can have awkward conversations with attorneys.

It is also possible that foreign institutions have inadvertently assumed the risk of default, given founder Hui Ka Yan and his colleagues’ fondness for opaque and exotic funding channels such as wealth management products.

There may be some silver lining. The historical performance of the real estate sector compared to any other Chinese asset class has overheated the demand for mortgages and shadow loans. It has warped Chinese consumption and investment, cannibalizing capital from equity markets, mutual funds, and insurance.

This has hurt foreign wealth managers trying to attract retail investors from China. If this is really the beginning of the end of the boom In real estate in the People’s Republic, Wall Street financiers watching Evergrande crash would be wiser if they pulled out the popcorn, not the tissues.