Waiting list to use Instagram channels

Instagram has launched the ability to create channels, a tool very similar to Telegram channels and other instant messaging tools.

The new Instagram channels are not yet available to all users of the social network

At the moment, only some creators can create channels, a few chosen by the social network to test this function that will reach the more than 1,200 million users that Instagram has in the coming months.

However, the social network is going to gradually grant access to users and, in fact, has enabled a form for those who wish to register and thus become part of the waiting list of people who may have this functionality as a priority.

If you also want to have access to channel creation through Instagram before other users, you can get on the waiting list through the following link: https://www.instagram.com/broadcast_channel/waitlist/ (must be accessed from mobile phone.

How to subscribe to an Instagram channel

Note that if you want to subscribe to a creator’s channel, you don’t have to wait for the functionality to launch. Currently, all followers of a creator who has launched a channel on Instagram can subscribe to it if they wish.

Of course, they have to do it actively, showing their interest by clicking on the button that they will find in the bio of their profile, since by the mere fact of being a follower they are not subscribed to the channel. By doing so, they will start receiving notifications in their Instagram inbox whenever the creator posts new content.

They won’t be able to post to the channel, but they will be able to react to shared posts using emoji. For example, they will also be able to participate in surveys and carry out other interaction options.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram channels and get the most out of them, in anticipation of the official launch of the functionality for the more than 1,200 million users that the social network has around the world, you can watch the following video.