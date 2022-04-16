Latest newsIreland

Wacky hangover cures to help mend you this Easter Bank Holiday Weekend

By: Brian Adam

We’re all buzzing for the three day bank holiday weekend, but we’re not too excited about the inevitable hangover.

Most of us will go for one pint this weekend, but one pint eventually leads to more pints, a few shots and then the dreaded next morning.

So we’ve decided to come up with a list that might help you perk up when you’ve the absolute fear.

Lucozade and Meanies



An advertisement for Lucozade, the sparkling glucose drink that ‘replaces lost energy’., from 1954

A typical Irish cure, so don’t knock it until you try it. Lucozade gives you an energy boost and Meanies give you the carbohydrates you need to pick yourself back up.

Exercise



Peloton Bike

It might sound like the last thing you want to do, but putting those muscles to some work can have you bouncing back to yourself in no time.

Orange juice



Muesli mixture and fresh fruit topping in bowl, slices of whole-grain bread and jam, glass and jug of orange juice.

Simple but effective, orange juice is an excellent source of Vitamin C and one cup contains twice the daily recommended value which will make you feel much better.

Swimming in cold water



A scene from the annual Christmas Day swim, at the 40 Foot in, near Dun Laoghaire in Dublin, Ireland. 25 December 2014

Go to a pool, the sea, anywhere with enough water to freeze the hangover out of your system.

Sugar snaps



Sugar snaps

BEFORE you go to sleep after a night out, eat a lot of sugar snap peas and drink a full glass of water. We don’t know why – but it works.

Pickle juice



Pickled cucumbers in glass jar

Drink some pickle juice before you go to bed and you’ll wake up feeling like a new person. We assume it’s the potassium in them that lessens the effects of a hangover.

A glass of bainne



A milk bottle

That’s Irish for milk. Necking a glass of milk eases the nausea and gets rid of any headache almost immediately.

Travel tablets



Car sickness

For anyone who’s a bad traveller and might have a few of these in the back of the press, take one for a hangover. It eases any nausea.

Take a long shower



Washing hair in the shower

It helps to get rid of the smell of fake tan and makes you feel refreshed.

Ginger



Cup of ginger tea

Either a packet or ginger nuts or a cup tea with ginger brewed into it could considerably reduce your hangover as it contains fructose which can metabolise your body and burn off any alcohol in your system.

Ginger is used to combat an upset stomach so it’ll definitely help if you’ve a hangover.

Lemon



Rubbing a lemon into your armpit whilst drinking could prevent the next morning becoming a nightmare

Drinking lemon juice, lemon water or citrus tea will also help reduce dehydration, so this cure could be a double header.

Raw egg



Raw egg

Eggs are full of amino acids and antioxidants to help drive away all the nasties left in your body from the night before.

Go to mass instead of the pub



Father Ted

There’s plenty of services this Easter weekend, so why not pass on the pub?

