Wacken Open Air 2022: Free live stream from Telekom

Published on

By Brian Adam
After a two-year break, the WOA 2022 will take place in Schleswig-Holstein. Performances by selected heavy metal bands will be streamed live from August 3rd to 6th.

The heavy metal festival wacken Open Air (WOA) returns from the corona break. From August 4th to 6th and before that with an additional day (Wacken Wednesday) on August 3rd, the village in Schleswig-Holstein will once again become a mecca for metalheads. Headliners are the groups Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest and Powerwolf. But even those who cannot or do not want to be there can at least experience a series of concerts live on the Internet.

PSVR 2: Room Setup and Environment Perspective

Wacken 2022: Telekom live streams

Telekom broadcasts the world’s largest heavy metal festival on its MagentaTV streaming service and offers a free live stream on MagentaMusik. The group is thus building on the pre-Corona period, when it was already showing live streams from Wacken. At Rock am Ring, on the other hand, where MagentaTV also streamed live, Telekom was not involved this year. In addition to the live performances, there will also be an accompanying program with interviews. There are a total of five stages on the festival site.

Telekom had already revealed some of the bands that will be streamed live: Bands like Tobias Sammet’s, Avantasia and Epica are to be seen on the Wednesday of the festival. On the three main days of the festival, the highlights of the Louder, Wet and Headbangers stages will be shown in an additional stream in addition to the performances on the Harder and Faster Stages.

These performances will be streamed

Telekom has announced live streams from the following band performances for MagentaMusik:

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (Wacken Wednesday)

17:30

Varang north

18:20

Brothers of Metal

19:20

gloryhammer

20:45

Epica

22:00

Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia

Thursday 4 August 2022

Faster Harder Stage

15:20

skyline

16:15

Cirith Ungol

17:20

Gravedigger

18:30

Dirkschneider

19:45

Guardians of Asgaard

20:30

Mercyful Fate

Louder Stage

12:30 p.m

peat rock

1:30 p.m

Corvus Corax Era Metallum

2:30 p.m

thundermother

3:30 p.m

The Iron Maidens

16:30

Mister Misery

17:15

mork

18:00

rose tattoo

19:15

pestilence

20:15

overkill

21:30

martial arts

10:30 p.m

Gwar

11:45 p.m

Nightflight Orchestra

Friday 5 August 2022

Faster Harder Stage

13:10

Blind Channel

13:55

Kissin Dynamite

14:40

carcass

15:25

Lacuna coil

16:20

clutch

17:20

At the Gates

18:25

hypocrisy

19:30

Metal Flight Club

19:45

behemoth

20:55

In Extremo

10:15 p.m

slipknot

00:15

The Halo Effect

01:30

fire tail

Louder Stage

12:00 p.m

Bokassa

13:00

crypt

14:00

Therapy?

15:00

Me and that man

16:00

stratovarius

17:00

Lucifer

18:00

Alligatoah

19:15

Nasty

20:15

Venom

21:30

tribulation

10:30 p.m

Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons

11:45 p.m

mantar

00:45

ASP

Saturday 6 August 2022

Faster Harder Stage

12:55 p.m

Bleed From Within

13:55

neara

14:55

Order of Ogan

15:55

Life of Agony

17:00

Tarya

18:05

As I lay dying

19:25

hematoma

20:45

Arch Enemy

22:05

Promoters Farewell and Announcement 2022

10:30 p.m

power wolf

00:15

Lordi

Louder Stage

12:00 p.m

slime

13:00

Your cousin

14:00

Anne Wilson

15:00

Insanity Alert

16:00

Gluecifer

17:15

Striker

18:15

Danko Jones

19:30

Audn

20:30

New Model Army

22:00

Spidergawd

23:00

Death Angel

00:15

Ill Nino

Wacken on free TV

RTL shows some highlights from Wacken in its special interest channels. These can be seen on RTL+ and Nitro. The performance of “In Extremo” will be shown on RTL+ on Friday evening. Best-of summaries are also planned for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Nitro will broadcast the “New Model Army” concert on Saturday from 10:05 p.m.

Wacken Open Air: Heavy metal concerts since 1990

Wacken is a village of 1800 souls that has gained worldwide fame through the Open Air. Wacken Open Air has existed since 1990 and started with 800 visitors and six bands. Most recently, the organizers counted around 75,000 guests. In 2020, a digital edition took place in place of the open-air festival.


(mki)

Diverse genres – different locations: The pictures of the week (week 27)

More like this

