Wacken Open Air 2022: Free live stream from Telekom

After a two-year break, the WOA 2022 will take place in Schleswig-Holstein. Performances by selected heavy metal bands will be ed live from August 3rd to 6th.

The heavy metal festival Open Air (WOA) returns from the corona break. From August 4th to 6th and before that with an additional day (Wacken Wednesday) on August 3rd, the village in Schleswig-Holstein will once again become a mecca for metalheads. Headliners are the groups Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest and Powerwolf. But even those who cannot or do not want to be there can at least experience a series of concerts live on the Internet.

Wacken 2022: Telekom live streams

Telekom broadcasts the world’s largest heavy metal festival on its MagentaTV streaming service and offers a free live stream on MagentaMusik. The group is thus building on the pre-Corona period, when it was already showing live streams from Wacken. At Rock am Ring, on the other hand, where MagentaTV also streamed live, Telekom was not involved this year. In addition to the live performances, there will also be an accompanying program with interviews. There are a total of five stages on the festival site.

Telekom had already revealed some of the bands that will be streamed live: Bands like Tobias Sammet’s, Avantasia and Epica are to be seen on the Wednesday of the festival. On the three main days of the festival, the highlights of the Louder, Wet and Headbangers stages will be shown in an additional stream in addition to the performances on the Harder and Faster Stages.

These performances will be streamed

Telekom has announced live streams from the following band performances for MagentaMusik:

Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (Wacken Wednesday) 17:30 Varang north 18:20 Brothers of Metal 19:20 gloryhammer 20:45 Epica 22:00 Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia Thursday 4 August 2022 Faster Harder Stage 15:20 skyline 16:15 Cirith Ungol 17:20 Gravedigger 18:30 Dirkschneider 19:45 Guardians of Asgaard 20:30 Mercyful Fate Louder Stage 12:30 p.m peat rock 1:30 p.m Corvus Corax Era Metallum 2:30 p.m thundermother 3:30 p.m The Iron Maidens 16:30 Mister Misery 17:15 mork 18:00 rose tattoo 19:15 pestilence 20:15 overkill 21:30 martial arts 10:30 p.m Gwar 11:45 p.m Nightflight Orchestra Friday 5 August 2022 Faster Harder Stage 13:10 Blind Channel 13:55 Kissin Dynamite 14:40 carcass 15:25 Lacuna coil 16:20 clutch 17:20 At the Gates 18:25 hypocrisy 19:30 Metal Flight Club 19:45 behemoth 20:55 In Extremo 10:15 p.m slipknot 00:15 The Halo Effect 01:30 fire tail Louder Stage 12:00 p.m Bokassa 13:00 crypt 14:00 Therapy? 15:00 Me and that man 16:00 stratovarius 17:00 Lucifer 18:00 Alligatoah 19:15 Nasty 20:15 Venom 21:30 tribulation 10:30 p.m Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons 11:45 p.m mantar 00:45 ASP Saturday 6 August 2022 Faster Harder Stage 12:55 p.m Bleed From Within 13:55 neara 14:55 Order of Ogan 15:55 Life of Agony 17:00 Tarya 18:05 As I lay dying 19:25 hematoma 20:45 Arch Enemy 22:05 Promoters Farewell and Announcement 2022 10:30 p.m power wolf 00:15 Lordi Louder Stage 12:00 p.m slime 13:00 Your cousin 14:00 Anne Wilson 15:00 Insanity Alert 16:00 Gluecifer 17:15 Striker 18:15 Danko Jones 19:30 Audn 20:30 New Model Army 22:00 Spidergawd 23:00 Death Angel 00:15 Ill Nino

Wacken on free TV

RTL shows some highlights from Wacken in its special interest channels. These can be seen on RTL+ and Nitro. The performance of “In Extremo” will be shown on RTL+ on Friday evening. Best-of summaries are also planned for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Nitro will broadcast the “New Model Army” concert on Saturday from 10:05 p.m.

Wacken Open Air: Heavy metal concerts since 1990

Wacken is a village of 1800 souls that has gained worldwide fame through the Open Air. Wacken Open Air has existed since 1990 and started with 800 visitors and six bands. Most recently, the organizers counted around 75,000 guests. In 2020, a digital edition took place in place of the open-air festival.



(mki)

