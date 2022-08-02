Wacken Open Air 2022: Free live stream from Telekom

After a two-year break, the WOA 2022 will take place in Schleswig-Holstein. Performances by selected heavy metal bands will be streamed live from August 3rd to 6th.
The heavy metal festival wacken Open Air (WOA) returns from the corona break. From August 4th to 6th and before that with an additional day (Wacken Wednesday) on August 3rd, the village in Schleswig-Holstein will once again become a mecca for metalheads. Headliners are the groups Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Judas Priest and Powerwolf. But even those who cannot or do not want to be there can at least experience a series of concerts live on the Internet.
Wacken 2022: Telekom live streams
Telekom broadcasts the world’s largest heavy metal festival on its MagentaTV streaming service and offers a free live stream on MagentaMusik. The group is thus building on the pre-Corona period, when it was already showing live streams from Wacken. At Rock am Ring, on the other hand, where MagentaTV also streamed live, Telekom was not involved this year. In addition to the live performances, there will also be an accompanying program with interviews. There are a total of five stages on the festival site.
Telekom had already revealed some of the bands that will be streamed live: Bands like Tobias Sammet’s, Avantasia and Epica are to be seen on the Wednesday of the festival. On the three main days of the festival, the highlights of the Louder, Wet and Headbangers stages will be shown in an additional stream in addition to the performances on the Harder and Faster Stages.
These performances will be streamed
Telekom has announced live streams from the following band performances for MagentaMusik:
|
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (Wacken Wednesday)
|
17:30
|
Varang north
|
18:20
|
Brothers of Metal
|
19:20
|
gloryhammer
|
20:45
|
Epica
|
22:00
|
Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia
|
Thursday 4 August 2022
|Faster Harder Stage
|
15:20
|
skyline
|
16:15
|
Cirith Ungol
|
17:20
|
Gravedigger
|
18:30
|
Dirkschneider
|
19:45
|
Guardians of Asgaard
|
20:30
|
Mercyful Fate
|Louder Stage
|
12:30 p.m
|
peat rock
|
1:30 p.m
|
Corvus Corax Era Metallum
|
2:30 p.m
|
thundermother
|
3:30 p.m
|
The Iron Maidens
|
16:30
|
Mister Misery
|
17:15
|
mork
|
18:00
|
rose tattoo
|
19:15
|
pestilence
|
20:15
|
overkill
|
21:30
|
martial arts
|
10:30 p.m
|
Gwar
|
11:45 p.m
|
Nightflight Orchestra
|
Friday 5 August 2022
|Faster Harder Stage
|
13:10
|
Blind Channel
|
13:55
|
Kissin Dynamite
|
14:40
|
carcass
|
15:25
|
Lacuna coil
|
16:20
|
clutch
|
17:20
|
At the Gates
|
18:25
|
hypocrisy
|
19:30
|
Metal Flight Club
|
19:45
|
behemoth
|
20:55
|
In Extremo
|
10:15 p.m
|
slipknot
|
00:15
|
The Halo Effect
|
01:30
|
fire tail
|Louder Stage
|
12:00 p.m
|
Bokassa
|
13:00
|
crypt
|
14:00
|
Therapy?
|
15:00
|
Me and that man
|
16:00
|
stratovarius
|
17:00
|
Lucifer
|
18:00
|
Alligatoah
|
19:15
|
Nasty
|
20:15
|
Venom
|
21:30
|
tribulation
|
10:30 p.m
|
Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons
|
11:45 p.m
|
mantar
|
00:45
|
ASP
|
Saturday 6 August 2022
|Faster Harder Stage
|
12:55 p.m
|
Bleed From Within
|
13:55
|
neara
|
14:55
|
Order of Ogan
|
15:55
|
Life of Agony
|
17:00
|
Tarya
|
18:05
|
As I lay dying
|
19:25
|
hematoma
|
20:45
|
Arch Enemy
|
22:05
|
Promoters Farewell and Announcement 2022
|
10:30 p.m
|
power wolf
|
00:15
|
Lordi
|Louder Stage
|
12:00 p.m
|
slime
|
13:00
|
Your cousin
|
14:00
|
Anne Wilson
|
15:00
|
Insanity Alert
|
16:00
|
Gluecifer
|
17:15
|
Striker
|
18:15
|
Danko Jones
|
19:30
|
Audn
|
20:30
|
New Model Army
|
22:00
|
Spidergawd
|
23:00
|
Death Angel
|
00:15
|
Ill Nino
Wacken on free TV
RTL shows some highlights from Wacken in its special interest channels. These can be seen on RTL+ and Nitro. The performance of “In Extremo” will be shown on RTL+ on Friday evening. Best-of summaries are also planned for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Nitro will broadcast the “New Model Army” concert on Saturday from 10:05 p.m.
Wacken Open Air: Heavy metal concerts since 1990
Wacken is a village of 1800 souls that has gained worldwide fame through the Open Air. Wacken Open Air has existed since 1990 and started with 800 visitors and six bands. Most recently, the organizers counted around 75,000 guests. In 2020, a digital edition took place in place of the open-air festival.
(mki)