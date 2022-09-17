HomeTech NewsCybersecurityVulnerability in WordPress plugin WPGateway turns attackers into admins

Vulnerability in WordPress plugin WPGateway turns attackers into admins

Tech NewsCybersecurity

Published on

By Brian Adam
vulnerability in wordpress plugin wpgateway turns attackers into admins.jpg
vulnerability in wordpress plugin wpgateway turns attackers into admins.jpg
- Advertisement -

attackers attack WordPress websites using WPGateway. Security updates are not yet available.

 

admins who use WPGateway to manage WordPress websites should temporarily disable the plugin for security reasons. Attackers are currently using acritical“ Security vulnerability.

- Advertisement -

The vulnerability CVE-2022-3180) should be exploitable without authentication. If attacks are successful, attackers should be able to create accounts with admin rights. Furthermore, they can completely compromise websites. Security researchers from Wordfence discovered the vulnerability. In their report, they hardly reveal any details about the vulnerability so that other attackers do not target the vulnerability.

The researchers state that they have documented 4.6 million attempted attacks so far. With no security patch in sight, admins should disable the plugin to protect sites. It is not yet known when a patch will be released.

The hidden face of OnlyFans

detect intruder

Is there an admin user in the dashboard named “rangex‘ listed, one side is affected. In addition, admins should also search the log file for suspicious requests:

//wp-content/plugins/wpgateway/wpgateway-webservice-new.php?wp_new_credentials=1

- Advertisement -

If such entries appear, there have been attempts to attack. Sites don’t have to be compromised yet.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Germany premiere – Hamburg has the first digitally controlled S-Bahn

It caused a stir at the ITS Mobility Congress. Now it is going into...
Android

WhatsApp, the ability to edit sent messages is getting closer and closer

More and more concrete signs continue to emerge regarding the future possibility of modifying...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Tech News

WhatsApp and the reason why you can’t open the links your friends send you

Do you use WhatsApp for various things? So you should be attentive...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...

© 2021 voonze.com.