Vulnerability in WordPress plugin WPGateway turns attackers into admins

attack WordPress websites using WPGateway. Security updates are not yet available.

who use WPGateway to manage WordPress websites should temporarily disable the for security reasons. Attackers are currently using acritical“ Security vulnerability.

The vulnerability CVE-2022-3180) should be exploitable without authentication. If attacks are successful, attackers should be able to create accounts with admin rights. Furthermore, they can completely compromise websites. Security researchers from Wordfence discovered the vulnerability. In their report, they hardly reveal any details about the vulnerability so that other attackers do not target the vulnerability.

The researchers state that they have documented 4.6 million attempted attacks so far. With no security patch in sight, admins should disable the plugin to protect sites. It is not yet known when a patch will be released.

detect intruder

Is there an admin user in the dashboard named “rangex‘ listed, one side is affected. In addition, admins should also search the log file for suspicious requests:

//wp-content/plugins/wpgateway/wpgateway-webservice-new.php?wp_new_credentials=1

If such entries appear, there have been attempts to attack. Sites don’t have to be compromised yet.