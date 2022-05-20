VPN: the best way to protect our privacy online

It is increasingly common to read that the Internet is a site full of records and limitations, limiting the user’s freedom in most cases. Unfortunately, that is true, even more so if we take into account that much of our time online is spent on mobile devices. How can a VPN help us have a better experience on the web?

The enormous challenge of online intimacy

Although we cannot deny the quality of the technological advances of recent times, we must also stop at the greater number of tracking and blocking that exist on the internet today. In fact, the huge number of sites that we visit daily with our computers and mobile devices are responsible for recording our activity.

Although in the vast majority of cases it is done for statistical and marketing reasons, it also represents a threat to our privacy and security, especially when one of those sites suffers an attack or violation of their security protocols. It is for the same reason that the use of vpn mac has been increasing during this time. What are we talking about?

The VPN term refers to virtual private networks, which are created when accessing the internet, connecting us with an external server that allows the creation of a private tunnel where all our information and online activity travels through encryption technology. Thus, our true IP address is “masked”, while our web behavior is not associated with us.

The greater use of this technology in cell phones – since for many years it was associated only with desktop computers, as well as offices and companies with several locations – responds to two main reasons: first, of course, the greater time in line we pass on our mobile devices. With the creation of the Smartphone and its incredible evolution, all online tasks can be solved there.

Second, by spending more time online on our smartphone, we are also exposed to greater online attacks and crimes. Although Apple’s technology often allows us to be calm in the face of these types of risks, the truth is that the strategies of hackers and scammers are constantly updated, so it never hurts to be extremely careful when using a VPN.

What does a VPN give us?

One of the utilities of virtual private networks most valued by users is the possibility of connecting to Public or open WIFI without putting our safety at risk. Of course, being connected to the internet is vital nowadays, something that we can check when we travel abroad and do not have mobile data. That often leads us to connect to networks that can be a risk.

In general, attackers take advantage of these spaces to be able to steal passwords, access to bank accounts and sensitive information that can end up with the cybercrime of identity theft or theft, also known as phishing.

On the other hand, one VPN will also strengthen our intimacy and privacy online when we want to access another device remotely, such as the case of computers in an office. Many remote workers must turn to VPN technology to be able to do so with the peace of mind of end-to-end encryption.

Last but not least, having a VPN on our mobile phone will allow us to avoid blocks or restrictions based on our geographical location, one of the saddest trends on the internet in 2022.