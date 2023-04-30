Voyager 2’s mission has been extended until 2026

Since its launch in 1977, Voyager 2 has become one of NASA’s most iconic projects in space exploration. This ship, which is more than 20 billion kilometers from Earth, has become the man-made object that has been in operation for the longest time. The project has succeeded in sending back a wealth of valuable information that has enabled scientists to learn a great deal about outer space and Earth’s place in the universe.

Voyager 2: the oldest NASA spacecraft in operation

Voyager 2, which is NASA’s oldest spacecraft in operation, has five scientific instruments that have enabled the transmission of valuable data to Earth for more than four decades. Data from Voyager 2 has helped change our perception of Earth’s place in the universe and has allowed scientists to learn more about the mysteries of outer space.

The only intergalactic spaceship of the human being

The two Voyager projects are the only man-made spacecraft to have reached intergalactic space. These probes have crossed the limit that marks the end of the solar system and have allowed the collection of valuable information from outer space. NASA’s goal is to keep these spacecraft operational for as long as possible to collect as much valuable data as possible.

The Voyager 2 mission extension

Voyager 2’s mission has been extended to 2026, thanks to a small amount of backup power that has been used to keep all of the spacecraft’s science instruments operational. This measure, taken by NASA, has allowed the probe to remain operational and continue to collect important data that will allow scientists to learn more about outer space.

The legacy of this project reminds us of the importance of exploring and discovering the world around us, and how science can be a powerful tool to achieve this goal. Space exploration continues to be one of the most exciting and challenging areas of science, and we hope that humanity will continue to explore and discover more about the universe for years to come.