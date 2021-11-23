Voters are the last brake on Erdogan’s derailment

Despite inflation of nearly 20%, the Turkish central bank cut its main interest rate to 15% on Thursday, the day after President Tayyip Erdogan promised to continue this unorthodox campaign against high borrowing costs “until the end”.

Erdogan’s disregard for rates is not new, but the deteriorating context amplifies the costs. Although analysts were ready for it, the drop in rates caused the lira to fall 6% and hit another all-time low against the dollar. After four points of monetary easing since September, further declines seem likely.

Goldman Sachs believes that Ankara will be forced to turn around before April, due to the vicious circle of inflation created by the weakening of the currency and a negative real rate of almost 5%. But history suggests that any course change will be temporary as long as Erdogan remains in command.

Since the last major currency crisis in 2018, which forced a sharp emergency hike, Erdogan has had fewer controls. He’s been through three central bank chiefs since 2019, purged the monetary policy committee of anyone remotely hawkish, and bypassed the Finance Ministry. All of this adds up to a far-reaching crackdown on potential opponents in the judiciary, the media and the military after the 2016 coup. But the economic damage is weighing on his popularity. The elections are scheduled for 2023, although it could bring them forward. The polls give his party and his partner 40% support, down from 54% in 2018. He would lose control of parliament and possibly the presidency.

The date gives it a nationalist asset: in 2023 the centenary of the republic is celebrated. Against it is economic gravity. Since the coup attempt, the purchasing power of the average Turk has fallen by three-quarters. The central bank has a negative currency holding, and may have to support the state power company with dollars to continue paying for gas. Voters are unlikely to let this mismanagement go unpunished.