Voodoo 5 6000: rare 3dfx graphics card sells at eBay auction for over R$77,000

3dfx was one of the biggest companies in the hardware segment in the 90s, but ended up declaring bankruptcy in 2002. During its glory days, the manufacturer designed very powerful graphics processing chips for the time, capable of surpassing several competing models. One such product was Voodoo 5 6000. Last week, a very rare prototype of this video card was put up for auction on eBay described in “excellent condition”. His initial proposal was US$ 12,000 (about R$ 62,000), but an enthusiastic collector bought the hardware for no less than US$ 15 thousand, that is, about R$ 77 thousand in the current conversion.

Never officially released, the Voodoo 5 6000 was supposed to become the fastest graphics card in the 3dfx portfolio. Some functional prototypes were produced and proved to be more powerful than NVIDIA’s GeForce 2 Ultra and ATI’s Radeon 7500 — the most powerful of the year 2000 —, but their economic viability was almost nonexistent for the time. - Advertisement - Identified as gtastuntcrew302, the seller says the Voodoo 5 6000 could be the “holy grail” of any hardware enthusiast and collector. The auctioned model was reviewed by Hank Semenec, a famous engineer who worked at 3dfx who enabled support for 8xFSAA, full screen anti-aliasing up to 8 times the original resolution.

The seller adds that the graphics card is a prototype in the final stages of testing, so the vast majority of bugs have been fixed. “I want to pass the graphics card on to someone who will look after it for years to come and preserve the history and significance it has in the 3D world,” the advertiser said in the product description. A graphics card from this hardware era is totally incompatible with any modern motherboard. Voodoo 5 6000 has an AGP 4X connector, discontinued decades ago in favor of PCI Express, currently used by the main dedicated video cards, but it is possible that it will work on some “relic” equipped with Intel Pentium from the 90s. As a curiosity, the video card uses four VSA-100 chips with Napalm 30 architecture clocked at 166 MHz. Each unit has two pixel shaders, two texturing units, and two rendering outputs (ROPs). The chips connect via SLI (Scan Line Interleaving) and work with 32 MB of SDR memory (total of 128 MB).