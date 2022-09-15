Von der Leyen wants to make calls to Ukraine possible without additional costs

Within the EU, roaming has been free for years. Now the EU Commission President has spoken out in favor of extending this to Ukraine.

EU Commission President Ursula von der wants to enable and SMS to Ukraine without costs. Specifically, she said in her State of the Union address in Strasbourg on Wednesday that Ukraine should be included in the EU’s free roaming zone. This would make it for Ukrainian mobile phone customers to surf the web in the EU without additional costs. The same would apply to EU consumers traveling in Ukraine.

- Advertisement -

Within the EU, roaming has been free for years. The use of one’s own mobile phone in other EU countries without additional costs is one of the most popular successes of the European Union. Only a few months ago it was decided to apply the rules for another ten years and even expand them.