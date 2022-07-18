HomeLatest newsEuropeVon der Leyen heads to Azerbaijan to secure new gas import deal

Von der Leyen heads to Azerbaijan to secure new gas import deal

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 deb5358d c4c4 5ab0 9210 942ccb838c83 6856292.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 deb5358d c4c4 5ab0 9210 942ccb838c83 6856292.jpg
- Advertisement -

European commission president Ursula von der Leyen is meeting Azerbaijani officials in Baku on Monday, and is expected to close a deal to increase imports of natural gas to the EU.

The deal would help the EU reduce its reliance on Russian energy, and could also address concerns over gas supplies after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline began scheduled maintenance last week.

Work on the pipline from Russia to Germany is due to continue until the end of this week, but the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the future of the pipeline was linked to sanctions against Moscow. 

[mb_related_posts1]

According to a document seen by Reuters, the proposed deal between Baku and the EU would increase gas flow into the bloc through the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline.

“The Sides aspire to support bilateral trade of natural gas, including through exports to the European Union, via the Southern Gas Corridor, of at least 20 billion cubic metres of gas annually by 2027, in accordance with commercial viability and market demand,” the document said.

How to activate the new function in Prime Video to view group content

Last year, the pipeline transported 8 billion cubic metres of gas into the EU.

The increase would require Azerbaijan to increase its domestic gas production.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Intel Core i5-13600K performance and specs, beats Ryzen 9 5950X

We recently saw a complete performance review of the Intel Core i9-13900K, a processor...
Apple

Apple is too slow about scam apps on the App Store

In March 2021 Avast shared a list of over 130 apps present on the...
Hardware

RTX 4090: Nvidia’s new graphics card would arrive alone in 2022

While Nvidia still hasn't lifted the lid on its next-generation Ada Lovelace graphics card,...
Apps

This amazing new app from Samsung improves your photos like magic and it’s free

Samsung has quietly released a new app on its Galaxy Store. ...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....

© 2021 voonze.com.