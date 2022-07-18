Von der Leyen heads to Azerbaijan to secure new gas import deal

European commission president Ursula von der Leyen is meeting Azerbaijani officials in Baku on Monday, and is expected to close a deal to increase imports of natural gas to the EU.

The deal would help the EU reduce its reliance on Russian energy, and could also address concerns over gas supplies after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline began scheduled maintenance last week.

Work on the pipline from Russia to Germany is due to continue until the end of this week, but the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the future of the pipeline was linked to sanctions against Moscow.

According to a document seen by Reuters, the proposed deal between Baku and the EU would increase gas flow into the bloc through the Southern Gas Corridor pipeline.

“The Sides aspire to support bilateral trade of natural gas, including through exports to the European Union, via the Southern Gas Corridor, of at least 20 billion cubic metres of gas annually by 2027, in accordance with commercial viability and market demand,” the document said.

Last year, the pipeline transported 8 billion cubic metres of gas into the EU.

The increase would require Azerbaijan to increase its domestic gas production.