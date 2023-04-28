VOLTME Revo 140: The ultimate solution for your charging needs

He VOLTME Revo 140 is an innovative 3-port GaN charger that provides an all-in-one charging solution for your electronic devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, and smartwatches. Thanks to its compact and efficient design, it is ideal both for home use and to take with you on your travels. In this review, we’ll delve into the features and benefits of the VOLTME Revo 140, discussing why this charger is a great choice for anyone looking for a fast, safe, and efficient charging solution.

Features of the VOLTME Revo 140

State-of-the-art fast charging technology

The VOLTME Revo 140 supports multiple fast charging protocols, including GaN Power IC, PD 3.1, QC 5.0, and PPS. This makes it a highly versatile device that can efficiently charge a wide range of electronic devices. It has the capacity to charge three devices simultaneously, eliminating the need for multiple chargers, saving you space and reducing clutter.

Compact and portable design

At 20% smaller than the original Apple 140W Power Adapter, the VOLTME Revo 140 is perfect for those looking for a compact and lightweight charger. Its slim design makes it easy to take anywhere, and it’s ideal for tight spaces at home, in the office, or on the go.

Energy efficiency

The VOLTME Revo 140 charger offers exceptional performance compared to traditional chargers. It’s up to 20 times faster, with 40% energy savings and 3 times higher power density. In addition, it is capable of charging devices such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro to 56% in just 30 minutes.

You can also charge two laptops simultaneously at 65w or one laptop at 140w (28v 5a). It features PPS charging protocol, which ensures that the power supply can dynamically adjust the output voltage and current according to the state of the smartphone. Regularly, every 10 minutes, all these parameters will change to adapt to the needs of the battery in order to optimize its charge.

Guaranteed security and protection

This charger has CE, RoHS and FCC certifications, guaranteeing the protection of your devices against short circuits, overvoltages and overcurrents.

VOLTME Revo 140 charging protocols

As I said before, the VOLTME Revo 140 stands out thanks to its compatibility with various fast charging protocols, which allows it to offer fast and efficient charging to a wide variety of devices.

It boasts of having 3rd generation GaN Power IC, but next, we are going to explore these protocols in detail: GaN Power IC, PD 3.1, QC 5.0 and PPS.

GaN Power IC

GaN Power IC (Gallium Nitride) technology is a semiconductor breakthrough that enables chargers to be made smaller, lighter, and more energy-efficient. GaN semiconductors have higher efficiency and lower resistance than silicon semiconductors used in conventional chargers. This translates into less heating and greater energy efficiency, which allows the VOLTME Revo 140 to offer a fast and safe charge.

PS 3.1 (Power Delivery)

Power Delivery (PD) is a fast charging protocol developed by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). Version 3.1 of this protocol enables bi-directional communication between devices and chargers, enabling optimal power distribution. This means that the VOLTME Revo 140 can automatically adjust charging power based on the specific needs of each device, maximizing efficiency and protecting devices from potential damage from overcharging.

QC 5.0 (Quick Charge)

Quick Charge (QC) is a fast charging protocol developed by Qualcomm. Version 5.0 of this protocol is one of the most advanced available today, offering upload speeds up to 70% faster than previous versions. The VOLTME Revo 140, being compatible with QC 5.0, is capable of fast charging devices that use this protocol, such as smartphones and tablets.

PPS (Programmable Power Supply)

The PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is an extension of the USB PD protocol that allows you to dynamically adjust the voltage and current delivered during the charging process. This offers greater flexibility and energy efficiency, since the charger can adapt to the specific needs of each device in real time. The VOLTME Revo 140’s compatibility with PPS ensures faster and more efficient charging for compatible devices.

My tests with the VOLTME Revo 140

To test it, I have decided to use several phones: A Huawei P40 with a 22.5W charge, a realme GT3 that accepts a charge of up to 240W, a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with an 80W charge and a Nothing Phone (1). In all of them it has correctly detected fast charging, with the exception of the GT3, which needs its own 240W charger. The VoltME Revo 140 reaches 140W, as the name itself indicates.

Of course, it does not make sense to use it to charge devices with more than 140W, unless the charging speed is not an impediment. It is also important to note that charging more than one device at the same time divides the power, and that the cable used is extremely important, as using a 50W cable on a 140W charger is limiting.



For the tests I have used the VOLTME 100 W USB C ultra-fast charging cable, with 480Mbps data transfer. It is USB-C 2.0 1M 5A fast charging cable.

Links and prices

