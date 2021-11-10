volkswagen ceo tries to quell the crisis with the unions

Herbert Diess, Director of VolkswagenREUTERS

The CEO of Volkswagen, Herbert Diess, has tried to conciliate this Thursday with the unions, in the middle of a crisis produced reforms that could cost 30,000 jobs to his workers. Diess, who wants to renew the company so that it can compete with the American Tesla and Chinese automotive rivals, has today addressed thousands of employees at the Wolfsburg plant, with the intention of avoiding a conflict that according to company sources could cost you your job.

“I look forward to meeting this important competition together with the Wolfsburg employees. The jobs that exist today will undoubtedly decrease in the next 10 to 15 years, especially in administration, but also in production and development. There will be new and different jobs. But neither Herbert Diess nor Daniela Cavallo decided on this. Customers are the ones who decide, buying a Brandenburg car or a Wolfsburg car. It depends on how competitive we are in the world of the new car, “said Diess during his speech today in front of leaders and workers.

The meeting was also attended by the Prime Minister of the State of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, Joerg Hofmann, the leader of the powerful union IG Metall and the head of the company’s union, Daniela Cavallo, who ruled out that the union opposes the reforms : “We are tired of hearing over and over again that the union apparently only cares about preserving the status quo,” said Cavallo, who later ironically said the union would appreciate that Diess show so much passion for “the enormous challenges currently facing the company “as it does for Elon Musk. Recently, company sources cited by Reuters reported that the unions would be pushing for Diess to leave office.

The conflict brings to light the difficulties Diess faces in managing Volkswagen, which currently employs some 675,000 people, where it faces a complex bargaining structure in which unions and shareholders have a lot of power. The main shareholders of Volkswagen, according to information from December 2020, are Porsche, the state of Lower Saxony and Qatar Holdings. In terms of voting rights, Porsche has 53% while Lower Saxony has 20% and Qatar 17%.

Diess has also expressed concern about the upcoming opening of a Tesla factory in the German province of Gruenheide, near Berlin. Elon Musk even met with senior Volkswagen executives last month and spoke with them for more than an hour, Diess claimed last week.