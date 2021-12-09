Volkswagen CEO soap opera is darker than Tesla’s

The Volkswagen steering soap opera is darker than Tesla’s. It appears that Herbert Diess, the German automaker’s CEO, will survive a clash with the unions, albeit with his wings clipped. That likely safeguards his ambitious battery plans, which are turning the € 120 billion group into an increasingly credible rival to Elon Musk’s $ 1 trillion monster. But the dispute is a reminder that unlike the antics of the Tesla founder, VW’s management dramas reflect deep-rooted challenges.

Like Musk, who has smoked weed for the cameras and trolled the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Diess is no stranger to controversy. A play on words linking operating profit – ebit – to a Nazi slogan from the Auschwitz concentration camp was particularly off-key. Yet Musk remains a dominant force at Tesla as a self-described technoking (Tecnorey) and the group’s largest shareholder; Diess’s position depends on the support of the labor groups that hold half the seats on the company’s supervisory board.

Last year, its status was weakened by the loss of control of the flagship VW brand. This year’s drama came after a warning that the switch from combustion engines to electric vehicles could cut 30,000 jobs, roughly 10% of VW’s workforce in Germany. Next year’s internal elections to its works council, which has seats on its supervisory board, may also have been a factor. In any case, Diess’s future has been in doubt for weeks.

According to Reuters, his post is now safe. However, Diess may have to give up more responsibilities as part of compensation, and Ralf Brandstätter, who runs VW, could join the group’s board. That could dilute your authority. Conversely, if concessions keep unions happy, Diess’s strategy of converting half of VW’s sales to electric vehicles by 2030 should remain intact.

The disagreements also reflect VW’s structural challenge. Unlike Musk, who was basically starting from scratch, his switch from gasoline to electric vehicles will undoubtedly mean job losses for traditional engineers. Auto suppliers warn of up to half a million layoffs. And auto groups must compete with the most profitable Tesla. Musk’s company is expected to convert 16% of its revenue into operating profit this year, roughly double that of VW, according to Refinitiv data, putting further pressure on Diess to find savings.

VW’s valuation multiple of about 7 times future earnings, versus more than 100 times for Tesla, is an unrealistic reminder of the difference between the roads they travel.