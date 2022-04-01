Volkswagen and Tesla stop the activity of their factories in Shanghai due to the outbreak of Covid-19

Automakers Tesla and Volkswagen have halted production at their plants in Shanghai, China, due to uncertainty over the city’s lockdown following the latest outbreak of Covid-19.

Tesla has extended the suspension of production at its factory for at least one more day, until this Friday. The production shutdown began on Monday and workers were told production would likely resume on Friday, when the first phase of the lockdown was supposed to end.

The company led by Elon Musk has asked all employees to stay home and abide by government orders, except workers on emergency duty, according to Bloomberg.

For its part, the Volkswagen group will close part of its factory in the city, operated jointly with China’s SAIC Motor, due to the difficulty of obtaining parts during the confinement, although it continues to look for ways to keep production running while the restrictions last. the pandemic.

The German consortium, along with Toyota, two of the world’s largest automakers, already suspended production at four plants in Changchun more than two weeks ago, when the city, located 950 kilometers northeast of the capital Beijing, was forced to close to contain another Covid-19 outbreak. This move follows the nearly two-week closure of Tianjin factories during an outbreak in January.