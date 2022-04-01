Tech NewsSocial Networks

Volkswagen and Tesla stop the activity of their factories in Shanghai due to the outbreak of Covid-19

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A truck transports new Tesla cars outside the company's factory in Shanghai, China.

Automakers Tesla and Volkswagen have halted production at their plants in Shanghai, China, due to uncertainty over the city’s lockdown following the latest outbreak of Covid-19.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Tesla has extended the suspension of production at its factory for at least one more day, until this Friday. The production shutdown began on Monday and workers were told production would likely resume on Friday, when the first phase of the lockdown was supposed to end.

Read:

Xiaomi presents a washing machine with WiFi that you can control from your mobile

The company led by Elon Musk has asked all employees to stay home and abide by government orders, except workers on emergency duty, according to Bloomberg.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

For its part, the Volkswagen group will close part of its factory in the city, operated jointly with China’s SAIC Motor, due to the difficulty of obtaining parts during the confinement, although it continues to look for ways to keep production running while the restrictions last. the pandemic.

The German consortium, along with Toyota, two of the world’s largest automakers, already suspended production at four plants in Changchun more than two weeks ago, when the city, located 950 kilometers northeast of the capital Beijing, was forced to close to contain another Covid-19 outbreak. This move follows the nearly two-week closure of Tianjin factories during an outbreak in January.

Previous articleSamsung will sell users parts and tools to repair phones
Next articleHUAWEI MatePad: The new tablet with HarmonyOS
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Mobile

HUAWEI PixLab X1: Huawei’s First Multifunction Laser Printer

HUAWEI PixLab X1 is Huawei's first laser printer. It prints, scans and copies, making it perfect for both...
Mobile

Xiaomi rectifies and unlocks the use of its smartphones in Cuba

Xiaomi caused quite a stir last week when it started blocking its customers' devices in some countries like...
Mobile

HUAWEI MatePad: The new tablet with HarmonyOS

The new HUAWEI MatePad features a 10.4-inch FullView 2K display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio. The screen has...
Mobile

Samsung will sell users parts and tools to repair phones

Late last year, Apple announced a program to give "handyman" users access to Apple repair parts, tools, and...

© 2021 voonze.com.