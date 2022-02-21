Voice message or audio file? Now it is easier to distinguish them in WhatsApp Beta

WhatsApp allows you to send voice notes and audio files. The first, you record them with the WhatsApp microphone tool, while the second can be any audio file you have on your mobile (including voice notes recorded with other apps or from other people). The latest beta version of WhatsApp allows you to distinguish them better, especially when they are forwarded.

The latest beta version of WhatsApp tells us that voice notes and audio files are going to be more differentiated from each other, with a new icon that will clearly show you what is what, even when forwarding. Until now, all forwarded voice memos were displayed with the same icon as audio files.

The who’s who of WhatsApp audios

When they send you a voice note in a WhatsApp chat, it is very clear that it has been recorded at the moment and it is not pre-recorded, since it is shown automatically. totally different from audio files: Your profile picture is displayed in the player, with a microphone icon overlaid. The audio files, on the other hand, are shown with a player that includes the name of the audio file and an orange icon of headphones.

This difference disappears if the message is forwarded. In such a case, it is displayed the same as an audio file, which can cause some confusion as context is lost. This changes from version 2.22.5.13 beta of WhatsApp for Android, and it is expected that it will reach everyone later.

Voice notes and audio files in WhatsApp Beta (left) and the stable version (right)

Taking advantage of the redesign of several of the icons with a different shade of orange, WhatsApp engineers have put some order in this little mess, clearly distinguishing whether it is a voice memo or an audio filealso when forwarding messages.

Voice memos are displayed with the audio waveform preview and an orange microphone icon, while audio files do not have waveforms and a headphone icon. Another difference between them is what happens to the icon when you play them: for audio notes, you can choose to play them at double speed, while the icon for audio files changes to show a preview of the waves.

Via | WaBetaInfo