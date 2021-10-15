Vogue Williams subjected to terrifying attempted ‘abduction’

Vogue Williams was the subject of an attempted “abduction” by a man in London, the Dublin model has revealed.

The 36-year-old recalled the terrifying encounter, “scared the s**t” out of her, during the latest episode of her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me.

She told listeners: “We never do anything serious (on this podcast), and I wasn’t going to mention this.

“But something happened to me on Sunday morning, and it scared the s**t out of me.”

The model and presenter said that a man approached her in his car in the early hours of the morning as she was on her way to Heart Radio where she presents every Sunday morning.

“It was around 5 o’clock in the morning… and I was walking over to Heart and this man goes ‘Oi’ and he was in this car, he was a kind of big man.

“And he was like ‘Get in the car! Get in the f**king car.’ Like first of all I said, ‘Hang on one second I’m just getting my phone.’

“But I got such a fright that there was just a man running around, and if he had gotten out of the car, he would have easily been able to drag me in, he was like this big guy.

“I remember what he looks like, and it scared the crap out of me.

“It just made me think, and I know we shouldn’t think like that, but I just want to say it, if I had had a drink that night and I had no real sense in my mind and I’d gone over to just be like ‘What are you saying?’ or something like that.”







She went on to say that the odd encounter had “really freaked me out.”

Podcast co-host Joanne asked: “What the f**k Vogue?! I can’t believe you didn’t even tell me about it.”

Vogue added that the interaction had made her “really worried” for other women walking in London.

