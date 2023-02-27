Vodafone Spain prepares a satellite broadband service for conventional mobile phones

- Advertisement -

Vodafone Spain plans to start a series of pilot projects this summer to test satellite voice and data services with AST SpaceMobile. These pilots seek to verify the The first mobile broadband service that will connect directly to standard mobile phones with 5G, 4G and 2G via satellite in Spain. This project will be subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approval and other factors.

In November 2022, Vodafone announced the successful deployment of the BlueWalker 3 communications satellite and plans for testing in collaboration with AST SpaceMobile, which is building the first and only mobile satellite mobile broadband network for unmodified mobile phones.

This setup is expected to jump-start the solution from day one, unlike what typically happens on mobile, where adoption is limited by handset penetration.

- Advertisement -

This innovative technology, in which Vodafone is one of the main investors, has as its main objective provide connectivity to users from space at broadband speeds, regardless of its location, including rural, maritime, air or difficult access areas, also allowing to provide communications in case of emergencies, natural or humanitarian disasters.

Once this service is operational, the current land coverage footprint in Spain could increase up to 95% taking advantage of this innovative satellite technology.

In the future, this technology could extend connectivity and provide mobile coverage to rural, remote or hard-to-reach areas and maritime corridors, in addition to providing instant communications in the event of natural or humanitarian disasters.

- Advertisement -



