Vodafone outage Ireland LIVE as customers unable to access TV and internet

Vodafone users are facing a number of issues as several services are down in Ireland.

Thousands have been unable to access TV and internet services due to the outage.

Customers are taking to Twitter to see if others are having similar issues.

One person said: “Seems to be a big Vodafone internet outage in Ireland at the mo.”

Another user said: “Is anyone else’s @VodafoneIreland internet down too? Can’t talk to friends on WhatsApp and can’t log on to college because my #Vodafone internet is down.”

The news comes as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook crashed for users around Ireland and across the globe.

According to Downdetector.ie, over 2,000 reports of WhatsApp being down were reported at 4.38 pm. Just four minutes later at 4.42, almost 2000 more reports were added of service disruption.

The three most reported problems for WhatsApp are the app at 45%, 44% sending messages, and 11% for the WhatsApp website.

