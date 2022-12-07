Vodafone CEO departure limits scope for rapid change

Vodafone council speed demons are coming out of the closet. Nick Read, the embattled chief executive of the British telecommunications group, will step down at the end of the year. The company has tasked her interim successor, CFO Margherita Della Valle, with “accelerating” the group’s strategy. For shareholders, however, limbo is more likely than rapid change.

Read’s exit occurs after a period of poor performance. The recession looms over many of the markets in which Vodafone operates. Germany, which represents 30% of sales, is a particularly delicate point, with an ebitda drop of 7% in the first half of the year.

It’s also a sensitive time for change: in the UK, Read was hoping to merge with rival Three, a move that could bring higher profits and cut costs. The two groups have not reached an agreement, and approval from the British regulator is far from certain.

Read’s departure could, in theory, open the door for a bolder performance. Vodafone continues to be a sprawling conglomerate of assets united solely by the need to jointly finance the large investments required in the coming years. It had begun selling assets, such as half of the group’s stake in its tower business, which is listed in Germany. But corporate operations in Italy and Spain have eluded him. Vodafone’s 10 smallest markets only account for 15% of the group’s total valuation, JP Morgan analysts estimate. A new CEO could streamline the telco’s portfolio, which includes a publicly traded African business and operations in countries from Australia to Turkey. That would reduce debt and complexity.

A quick turnaround is unlikely because the search for an external candidate will take months. And if Della Valle does end up taking over from Read, she might be reluctant to backtrack on the strategy she helped craft as CFO.

Perhaps for this reason, despite the criticism that Read faced, Vodafone’s shares hardly moved yesterday. Shares are down 39% since he took office in October 2018. Other European telcos are also struggling: Telefonica’s shares are down 50% in that period.

The risk facing the shareholders of the British telecommunications group is that acceleration may mean moving faster in the wrong direction.